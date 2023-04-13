Russian Oil Inches Closer To G7 Price Cap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.20 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.26 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.27 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.063 -0.030 -1.43%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.838 -0.035 -1.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 82.01 +1.58 +1.96%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.838 -0.035 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.73 +1.03 +1.23%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.88 +0.82 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.03 +1.74 +2.11%
Graph down Basra Light 499 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.45 +2.40 +2.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.93 +1.90 +2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 67.90 +1.57 +2.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 62.01 +1.73 +2.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 85.41 +1.73 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 83.66 +1.73 +2.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 80.81 +1.73 +2.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 77.51 +1.73 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 77.51 +1.73 +2.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 78.81 +1.73 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 87.76 +1.73 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 77.11 +1.73 +2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.75 +1.75 +2.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.45 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.06 +1.79 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 43 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.90 -1.68 -1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 3 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 8 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 2 hours Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Inches Closer To G7 Price Cap

Oil Tanker Markets Upended As Trade Routes Shift

Oil Tanker Markets Upended As Trade Routes Shift

Western embargoes on seaborne imports…

China’s Top Oil Companies To Invest $14.5 Billion In Renewable Energy

China’s Top Oil Companies To Invest $14.5 Billion In Renewable Energy

China’s leading oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russian Oil Inches Closer To G7 Price Cap

By Irina Slav - Apr 13, 2023, 3:37 AM CDT

The price of Urals, Russia’s flagship export grade, has moved higher since the OPEC+ announcement, threatening the price cap that the G7 and the European Union agreed to impose on Moscow last year in a bid to hurt its oil revenues.

Urals is currently trading at nearly $60 per barrel, meaning this year’s oil revenues could be higher, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said this week, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The price cap, when agreed upon, prompted different reactions. Russia said it would not sell oil to countries enforcing the cap. Western insurers—the principal tools for enforcement of the cap—complained about difficulties in making this enforcement happen.

According to Axios, the cap appears to be working despite all the challenges. In a recent report, the news outlet noted the decline in Russian oil export revenues from over $20 billion last April to less than $15 billion for February 2023.

The Financial Times, however, reported last month that the price, at which Russian companies sell oil abroad “often exceed the G7-imposed price cap on the country’s exports.” As a result, the report added, the federal government had decided to overhaul the tax code for oil companies in a bid to get a bigger portion of the oil export money.

Meanwhile, Barron’s commentator Ben Cahill noted that OPEC+’s decision to reduce production will likely push Russian oil prices higher, too.

“That will make it harder to enforce the price caps and crack down on illicit oil trade without choking off supplies. Sanctions watchdogs will have to make tough choices,” Cahill wrote.

Indeed, despite the lower oil revenues, which was the primary purpose of the price cap, Russia’s oil exports remain strong—which was the second purpose of the cap, although its authors probably aimed for even lower revenues.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Barron’s Cahill, Russia is exporting oil abroad at the same rate as it did before the invasion of Ukraine and the consequent barrage of EU sanctions.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ukraine Is Waging War Against Both Russia And Corruption

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com