Canadian Energy Giant Aims For Net Zero Oil Sands Emissions

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.63 -0.14 -0.25%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.05 +0.22 +0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.197 -0.078 -3.43%
Mars US 18 hours 60.57 +0.75 +1.25%
Opec Basket 1 day 63.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 1 day 61.20 +1.05 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 1 day 63.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 63.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Mexican Basket 1 day 57.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.197 -0.078 -3.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 62.13 -0.53 -0.85%
Murban 1 day 64.06 -0.64 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 1 day 54.32 +0.03 +0.06%
Basra Light 1 day 65.85 +0.45 +0.69%
Saharan Blend 1 day 61.93 -0.14 -0.23%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Girassol 1 day 64.63 +0.06 +0.09%
Opec Basket 1 day 63.92 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.37 +0.28 +0.70%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 44.77 +0.05 +0.11%
Canadian Condensate 37 days 52.42 +0.55 +1.06%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 57.27 +0.55 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 52.27 -0.15 -0.29%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.77 +0.55 +1.07%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.77 +0.55 +1.07%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 52.77 +0.55 +1.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 57.67 +0.55 +0.96%
Central Alberta 19 hours 53.27 +0.55 +1.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 1 day 63.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
Giddings 1 day 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
ANS West Coast 2 days 64.35 +0.60 +0.94%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.72 +0.55 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.67 +0.55 +1.02%
Eagle Ford 1 day 54.67 +0.55 +1.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
Kansas Common 1 day 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 67.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 12 minutes About Time: FTC fines Facebook $5B, Adds Limited Oversight On Privacy
  • 19 mins Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . . . What about new Permian pipelines 2.47 mm bbls coming ? . . . WHAT IF BOTH IRAN AND PERMIAN TOTAL 4.47 mm added bbls . . . OMG !
  • 43 mins Today President Trump Questioned U.S. Policing the Straits of Hormuz for Rich Asian Countries. Allies Britain and Japan were asked to participate. Said NO. US spends $100 Billion/year Protecting Mideast Shipping Lanes!
  • 1 day Iran Loses $130,000,000 Oil Revenue Every Day They Continue Their Games . . . .Opportunity Lost . . . Will Never Get It Back. . . . . LOL .
  • 1 day Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 7 hours Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports
  • 7 mins Boris Johnson as UK leader- Gap With EU Is Going up
  • 17 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 21 hours Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 14 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 15 hours Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 2 days Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 2 days How is E&P of Marginal Oil on the UKCS Similar to the Shale Oil Operations in the US?
  • 4 mins Shale Oil will it self destruct?

Breaking News:

Canadian Energy Giant Aims For Net Zero Oil Sands Emissions

Is This The Next Big Oil Disruption In The Middle East?

Is This The Next Big Oil Disruption In The Middle East?

Oil production from the Kurdish…

The Real Cost Of Renewables In The U.S.

The Real Cost Of Renewables In The U.S.

Replacing legacy fossil-fueled infrastructure will…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Energy Giant Aims For Net Zero Oil Sands Emissions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 24, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Oil barrels

Canadian Natural Resources, Canada’s biggest oil and producer, is looking to achieve net zero emissions in its oil sands operations by using innovative technologies, executive vice chairman Steve Laut told CBC News in an interview published on Wednesday.

The company hasn’t set a timeline for this ambitious target, but Laut says that such a goal is “doable.”

“It’s going to take some time and it won’t be easy, but there’s a lot of technology out there. It’s impressive,” the executive told CBC News’ Kyle Bakx, noting that the company is also one of the world’s biggest carbon capture players.

Canadian Natural is the fifth largest owner of carbon capture and sequestration and storage (CCS) capacity in the world’s oil and gas industry, the company said in its 2018 Report to Stakeholders.

Canadian Natural Resources has reduced its corporate greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent since 2014, and has slashed venting at primary heavy oil operations in Alberta by 72 percent since 2014, the report showed.

“Canadian Natural is strongly committed to reducing GHG emissions with a long-term aspirational target of net zero emissions in our oil sands operations. We support Canada’s leadership in the Paris Agreement as a pathway to reduce GHG emissions and drive innovation. In many cases, the GHG emissions intensity of our operations is well below the average intensity for all global crude oils,” the company said.

Another major Canadian oil producer, Cenovus, says that since 2004, it has reduced its oil sands GHG per-barrel emissions by one third.

Related: Oil Tanker Off Yemen Coast Close To Exploding

According to Natural Resources Canada, technological and operational efficiency improvements led to a 28-percent reduction in oil sands emissions per barrel between 2000 and 2017.

“We recognize that there are growing concerns globally about the effects of climate change and that the transition to a lower-carbon economy is already underway,” Cenovus says, echoing comments from other major oil companies in the world.

Earlier this month, Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden said the world needs to get to the point at which it will no longer add to the stock of greenhouse gases, and reducing emissions to net zero “is the only way to go.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com