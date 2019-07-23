Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.97 +0.20 +0.35%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.98 +0.15 +0.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.264 -0.011 -0.48%
Mars US 4 hours 60.57 +0.75 +1.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.27 +1.34 +2.13%
Urals 22 hours 61.20 +1.05 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.54 +0.55 +0.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.264 -0.011 -0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 22 hours 62.13 -0.53 -0.85%
Murban 22 hours 64.06 -0.64 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 22 hours 54.32 +0.03 +0.06%
Basra Light 22 hours 65.85 +0.45 +0.69%
Saharan Blend 22 hours 61.93 -0.14 -0.23%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Bonny Light 22 hours 63.77 -0.13 -0.20%
Girassol 22 hours 64.63 +0.06 +0.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.27 +1.34 +2.13%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 40.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 44.72 +0.96 +2.19%
Canadian Condensate 37 days 51.87 +0.46 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 6 hours 56.72 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 52.42 +1.16 +2.26%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.22 +0.46 +0.91%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.22 +0.46 +0.91%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 52.22 +0.46 +0.89%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 57.12 +0.46 +0.81%
Central Alberta 6 hours 52.72 +0.46 +0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
Giddings 22 hours 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.75 +0.27 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 50.72 +0.55 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 54.67 +0.55 +1.02%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 54.67 +0.55 +1.02%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.10 +0.59 +0.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 9 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 13 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 18 hours Iran Loses $130,000,000 Oil Revenue Every Day They Continue Their Games . . . .Opportunity Lost . . . Will Never Get It Back. . . . . LOL .
  • 23 mins Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . . . What about new Permian pipelines 2.47 mm bbls coming ? . . . WHAT IF BOTH IRAN AND PERMIAN TOTAL 4.47 mm added bbls . . . OMG !
  • 4 hours Today President Trump Questioned U.S. Policing the Straits of Hormuz for Rich Asian Countries. Allies Britain and Japan were asked to participate. Said NO. US spends $100 Billion/year Protecting Mideast Shipping Lanes!
  • 11 hours Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 29 mins Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports
  • 8 hours So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 3 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 7 hours Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 1 day Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 20 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 1 day How is E&P of Marginal Oil on the UKCS Similar to the Shale Oil Operations in the US?
  • 7 hours EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 1 day Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House

Breaking News:

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Clean Energy Is Doomed Without More R&D Spending

Clean Energy Is Doomed Without More R&D Spending

Climate change is a growing…

India’s Solution To A 100% Surge In Energy Demand

India’s Solution To A 100% Surge In Energy Demand

India’s increasing hunger for energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 23, 2019, 3:44 PM CDT Oil terminal

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a huge crude oil inventory draw of  10.961 million barrels for the week ending July 18, compared to analyst expectations of a much smaller—but still significant--4.011-million barrel draw.

The inventory draw this week compares to last week’s small draw of 1.401 million barrels, according to the API. A day later, the EIA had estimated an even bigger inventory drawdown of 3.1 million barrels.

After today’s extra-large draw—the largest draw this year--the net build is now just 1.20 million barrels for the 30-week reporting period so far this year, using API data.

Oil prices were trading up on Tuesday with continuing tensions between Iran and most of the Western world over a series of oil tanker attacks and oil tanker seizures in the eve- important Persian Gulf. Even Libya lifting its force majeure on its largest oilfield, Sharara lacked the teeth to push prices down.

The market has grown increasingly tolerant of the tensions in the Middle East, with other metrics having more of an impact on oil prices such production reports out of the shale patch, and force majeures that actually decrease the amount of exportable oil rather than just the threat of decreased oil as is the case with Iran.

At 3:24pm EST, WTI was trading up by $0.57 (+1.01%) at $56.79—a dollar under last week’s price. Brent was trading up $0.56 (+0.89%) at $63.82—also almost a dollar under last week’s level.

Related: Venezuela’s Oil Production Could Soon Fall Below 500,000 Bpd

The API this week reported a 4.436-barrel build in gasoline inventories for week ending July 18. Analysts estimated a draw in gasoline inventories of 730,000 barrels for the week.

Distillate inventories grew by 1.420 million barrels for the week, while inventories at Cushing fell by 448,000 barrels.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending July 12 slid back this week to 12.0 million bpd, 400,000 bpd off the all-time high hit earlier this year.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released at its regularly scheduled time on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EST.

By 4:36pm EST, WTI was trading at $57.16 while Brent traded at $64.20.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Chevron Finds New Friend In Venezuela’s Juan Guaido

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com