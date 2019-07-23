Heavy Oil Supply Crunch Cushions Canada From IMO 2020

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.88 +0.66 +1.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.97 +0.71 +1.12%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.268 -0.025 -1.09%
Mars US 22 hours 59.82 +0.96 +1.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.27 +1.34 +2.13%
Urals 2 days 60.15 +0.50 +0.84%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.90 +0.92 +1.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.54 +0.55 +0.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.268 -0.025 -1.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 62.66 +0.98 +1.59%
Murban 2 days 64.70 +1.26 +1.99%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.29 +1.01 +1.90%
Basra Light 2 days 65.40 +0.82 +1.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.07 +0.99 +1.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.90 +0.92 +1.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.90 +0.92 +1.46%
Girassol 2 days 64.57 +1.20 +1.89%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.27 +1.34 +2.13%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.09 +0.71 +1.80%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 44.72 +0.46 +1.04%
Canadian Condensate 36 days 51.87 +0.46 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 56.72 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 52.42 +0.46 +0.89%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.22 +0.46 +0.91%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.22 +0.46 +0.91%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 52.22 +0.46 +0.89%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 57.12 +0.46 +0.81%
Central Alberta 23 hours 52.72 +0.46 +0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.12 +1.95 +3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.50 +0.50 +0.96%
Giddings 2 days 46.25 +0.50 +1.09%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.75 +0.27 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.17 +0.59 +1.19%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.12 +0.59 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.12 +0.59 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.50 +0.50 +0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.10 +0.59 +0.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 9 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 13 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 12 hours Iran Loses $130,000,000 Oil Revenue Every Day They Continue Their Games . . . .Opportunity Lost . . . Will Never Get It Back. . . . . LOL .
  • 4 hours Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 56 mins Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . . . What about new Permian pipelines 2.47 mm bbls coming ? . . . WHAT IF BOTH IRAN AND PERMIAN TOTAL 4.47 mm added bbls . . . OMG !
  • 1 hour So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 28 mins Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 2 mins Today United States President Trump Questioned U.S. Policing Straights of Hormuz for Rich Asian Countries. Allies Britain and Japan asked to participate. They said NO. Nice friends, huh. US spends $100 Billion a year Protecting Mideast Shipping Lanes!
  • 4 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 41 mins EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 20 hours Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 14 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 19 hours How is E&P of Marginal Oil on the UKCS Similar to the Shale Oil Operations in the US?
  • 1 day Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 23 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House

Breaking News:

Iran: We Will Be “Guardian Of Security” In Gulf, Strait Of Hormuz

Alt Text

Libya’s Oil Revenue Takes A Beating

Libya’s oil revenue fell significantly…

Alt Text

OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

OPEC sees the volume of…

Alt Text

Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

Oil prices rocketed on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Heavy Oil Supply Crunch Cushions Canada From IMO 2020

By Irina Slav - Jul 23, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Canadian refinery

An increasingly tighter supply of heavy crude will in all likelihood help Canada’s oil industry weather the unfavorable effects of the so-called IMO 2020 rules, which stipulate a much lower allowable level of sulfur in bunkering fuel.

The new rules envisage a maximum of 0.5 percent sulfur content in the fuel used by maritime vessels versus 3.5 percent. The benchmark Western Canadian Select has an average sulfur content of more than 3.5 percent as opposed to the very light West Texas Intermediate, whose sulfur content is below 0.5 percent. However, it seems that demand for Canadian crude is not exactly restricted to just bunkering fuel.

S&P Global Platts’ Pat Harrington wrote this week that the combined effect of U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran have significantly changed the demand and supply picture for heavy oil, and this is benefiting Canadian producers.

The U.S. stopped importing any Venezuelan oil earlier this year as a result of the sanctions, but since U.S. refineries still needed heavy oil to produce fuels, they increased imports from Canada. The four-week average for the period to July 12 stood at 3.585 million bpd, according to the latest Weekly Petroleum Status Report of the Energy Information Administration. Within that four-week period, Canadian crude oil imports hit a record-high of 3.945 million bpd in the first week of July.

In support of the positive trend for Canadian crude despite the looming change in bunkering fuel emissions regulations, Bloomberg reported last week the discount of Western Canadian Select to WTI had shrunk to the narrowest since April thanks to a surge in oil-by-rail exports. Oil-by-rail is the only way for some oil producers in Canada to export their crude as pipelines cannot accommodate all of the oil, even with the obligatory cuts imposed on Albertan producers by the NDP government last year. Related: Morgan Stanley: Why Tanker Wars Aren’t Causing An Oil Price Spike

Last December, several analysts projected cheaper Canadian oil due to its sulfur content ahead of the introduction of the IMO 2020 rules. The industry itself was worried about its demand prospects as well at the time.

Yet a 2018 Reuters poll among 33 refiners on their IMO 2020 plans found that although as much as 40 percent planned to stop producing high-sulfur fuel oil, the rest had no plans to suspend production despite the expected drop in demand. Instead, they were upgrading their refineries to further process the residual petroleum product into more gasoline and diesel, and also banking on stable demand from the power generation sector: when fuel oil becomes cheap enough, it serves as an alternative to coal.

It’s worth noting all these projections and plans came before the United States slapped severe sanctions on Venezuela specifically targeting its oil industry and before OPEC started cutting its heavy oil production as part of its December 2018 agreement. It was also before Iran’s oil exports were squeezed further by Washington’s removal of sanction waivers to its eight largest oil buyers.

While the IMO 2020 rules will not in themselves favor the Canadian oil industry, they will clearly not do the damage that experts expected last year. The latest indications are that there are new plans for pipeline capacity expansion.

At a time when one would think Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain woes had put everyone off pipelines, Plains All American last week announced open season for a 70,000-bpd expansion of its Western Corridor pipeline system. That’s after in June TC Energy launched an open season for a 50,000-bpd expansion of the Keystone system. Demand for Canadian heavy crude seems strong enough to quench any worries about the effects of IMO 2020.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why Goldman Sachs Thinks Oil Should Be Trading Higher
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do

U.S. Shale Is Doomed No Matter What They Do
Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

 Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

Millions Of ‘Hidden’ Iranian Barrels Set To Hit Oil Markets

 Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com