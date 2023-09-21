Canada To Start Partial Sale Of Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.73 +1.07 +1.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.37 +0.84 +0.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.99 +0.58 +0.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.751 +0.018 +0.66%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.645 +0.026 +0.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.05 -1.12 -1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.00 +0.07 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 90.45 -0.90 -0.99%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.645 +0.026 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 93.45 -1.13 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 1 day 95.31 -1.17 -1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 93.54 -1.13 -1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 660 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 95.14 -1.25 -1.30%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 96.05 -1.12 -1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.05 -1.12 -1.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.38 -0.81 -0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.00 +0.07 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 113 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 71.36 -0.82 -1.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 91.81 -0.82 -0.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 90.06 -0.82 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 85.86 -0.82 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 84.16 -0.82 -0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 84.16 -0.82 -0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 84.66 -0.82 -0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 93.26 -0.82 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 84.16 -0.82 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 81.43 -0.28 -0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 87.08 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.75 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.50 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.15 -0.03 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 4 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Iraq Discusses Natural Gas Investments With U.S. Firms

Rising Gasoline Prices Push August Consumer Price Index Higher

Rising Gasoline Prices Push August Consumer Price Index Higher

August saw the US consumer…

New BRICS Members Boost Bloc's Global Energy Influence

New BRICS Members Boost Bloc's Global Energy Influence

The BRICS bloc is expanding…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada To Start Partial Sale Of Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 21, 2023, 7:26 AM CDT

The Canadian federal government expects to start the sale process for the Trans Mountain oil pipeline next week with a meeting with indigenous groups interested in buying a stake, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the plans.  

Around 130 indigenous groups have expressed interest in buying a stake in the pipeline which carries crude from Alberta’s oil sands to British Columbia on the Pacific Coast. Representatives from the federal government and the indigenous groups are set to meet as early as next week to discuss a partial stake sale, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

The Trans Mountain pipeline is being expanded, with the aim to triple the capacity of the original pipeline that carries Alberta crude through British Columbia to the west coast of Canada—to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 300,000 bpd.

At the start of the project, fierce opposition in British Columbia forced Kinder Morgan to reconsider its commitment to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline. So the Government of Canada reached an agreement with Kinder Morgan back in 2018 to buy the Trans Mountain Expansion Project and related pipeline and terminal assets.

Construction on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project was 94% mechanically complete with around 42 kilometers of pipe left to install as of the middle of August 2023.

However, the start-up of the expanded pipeline could be set back by nine months unless regulators approve a proposed change of its route. 

The expansion project, expected to triple the volume of crude shipped from Canada’s oil sands to its Pacific Coast, would intensify competition for Canadian heavy crude in the Midwest, where refiners have so far received discounted crude from Canada. The expansion of the oil pipeline is expected to raise the prices U.S. refiners in the Midwest pay for Canadian oil by up to $2 per barrel, analysts have told Reuters recently.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon Eyes $16 Billion In Profits From Its Fuel And Chemicals Businesses By 2027

Next Post

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Dip As Supply Concerns Ease

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com