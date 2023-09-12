Trans Mountain Pipeline To Face 9-Month Delay If Route Change Isn’t Approved

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.59 +0.30 +0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.86 +0.22 +0.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.83 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.615 +0.007 +0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.730 +0.011 +0.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 -0.13 -0.14%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 87.44 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.730 +0.011 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 12 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 12 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 12 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 651 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 12 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 12 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 -0.13 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 104 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 40 mins 69.09 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 40 mins 89.44 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 40 mins 87.69 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 40 mins 84.39 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 40 mins 81.49 -0.22 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 40 mins 81.49 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 40 mins 83.09 -0.22 -0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 40 mins 92.39 -0.22 -0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 40 mins 81.39 -0.22 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.74 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 83.39 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.75 +0.50 +0.60%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 92.39 -0.10 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 17 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Trans Mountain Pipeline To Face 9-Month Delay If Route Change Isn’t Approved

Oil Breaks Out But Stronger Dollar Caps The Rally

Oil Breaks Out But Stronger Dollar Caps The Rally

Brent crude has broken out…

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's meteoric rise as a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Trans Mountain Pipeline To Face 9-Month Delay If Route Change Isn’t Approved

By Irina Slav - Sep 12, 2023, 1:08 AM CDT

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion could be set back by nine months unless regulators approve a proposed change of its route.

The original route of the expanded pipeline was planned to involve some tunneling to avoid going through Indigenous lands. That, however, appears to have presented a significant engineering challenge for the Trans Mountain project operator. As a result, it proposed an alternative to the tunneling.

Naturally, the local Indigenous community, called the Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwépemc Nation, is opposing the alternative routing, saying it would cause irreparable harm to its cultural and spiritual rights, according to Bloomberg.

The Trans Mountain expansion aims to triple the capacity of the original pipeline that carries Alberta crude through British Columbia to the west coast of Canada.

Trans Mountain Corporation warned the Canada Energy Regulator about the danger of a delay earlier this month but did not specify how long the delay would be. Now, it would be adding nine months to an already extensive series of delays that have caused the price tag of the project to balloon to almost $23 billion.

Initially, the pipeline expansion was set to help Canada export its heavy crude oil to Asia via tankers from the Canadian West Coast. But as the expansion project took years to clear permitting, financial, and construction hurdles, the global crude oil flows changed with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fierce opposition in British Columbia has forced Kinder Morgan to reconsider its commitment to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline, which would increase the daily capacity of the pipeline to 890,000 barrels per day from 300,000 bpd. So the government of Canada reached an agreement with Kinder Morgan back in 2018 to buy the Trans Mountain Expansion Project and related pipeline and terminal assets.

If the latest delay does materialize, the expansion would not be completed until the end of 2024, Trans Mountain Corporation said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

G20 New Trade Corridor Promises Enhanced Energy Security

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

Are Western Sanctions Accelerating The Fall Of The Dollar?

 Alt text

Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com