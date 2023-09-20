Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 90.22 -0.98 -1.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.44 -0.90 -0.95%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.95 -1.05 -1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.750 -0.098 -3.44%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.625 -0.033 -1.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.93 +0.06 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 91.35 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.625 -0.033 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 94.58 -0.08 -0.08%
Graph down Murban 1 day 96.48 -0.14 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 94.67 +0.52 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 659 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 96.39 +0.62 +0.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.19 +0.48 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.93 +0.06 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 112 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 72.18 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 92.63 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 90.88 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 86.68 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 85.48 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 94.08 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 93.57 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 81.71 +0.71 +0.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 87.36 +0.71 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.96 +0.71 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.00 +0.75 +0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.75 +0.75 +0.93%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 94.97 +1.11 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 36 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 2 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 7 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Goldman Sachs Raises Year-Ahead Brent Oil Forecast To $100

Energy Security Trumps ESG Agenda For Big Oil

Energy Security Trumps ESG Agenda For Big Oil

Big Oil defied environmentalists and…

EIA Forecasts Continued Decline In U.S. Shale Oil Output

EIA Forecasts Continued Decline In U.S. Shale Oil Output

The Energy Information Administration has…

UK's Offshore Wind Aspirations At Risk After Auction Flop

UK's Offshore Wind Aspirations At Risk After Auction Flop

The UK's offshore wind auction…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

By Irina Slav - Sep 20, 2023, 3:00 AM CDT
  • Oil prices fell back on Wednesday morning after hitting a 10-month high earlier in the week, with WTI now trading around the $90 mark and Brent trading close to $92.
  • The drop in oil prices was driven by profit taking, as traders await a Fed decision that could play a pivotal role in defining the health of the U.S. economy.
  • The chance of the Fed hiking interest rates again hasn’t stopped multiple analysts from calling for triple-digit oil as bullish sentiment remains strong.
Join Our Community
oil prices

Crude oil prices dipped earlier today after a relentless rally that brought benchmarks to a 10-month high earlier this week.

The dip was the result of profit-taking and a pause ahead of a Fed meeting that would discuss interest rates yet again.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at around $92 per barrel, after topping $95 per barrel yesterday. West Texas Intermediate was trading at a little under $90 per barrel, after topping $92 on Tuesday.

"The oil rally is taking a little break as every trader awaits a pivotal Fed decision that might tilt the scales of whether the U.S. economy has a soft or hard landing," OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya told Reuters.

ING, meanwhile, joined the chorus of analysts forecasting Brent’s return to $100 per barrel, “as the market continues to become increasingly concerned over the tightness in the oil balance for the remainder of the year,” the bank’s head of commodity strategy Warren Patterson and commodities strategist Ewa Manthey wrote in a note today.

Patterson and Manthey also noted this supply tightness was reflected in the forward curve on the futures market: “The curve is moving deeper into backwardation with the prompt Brent spread trading in a backwardation of close to US$1.20/bbl, up from just US$0.60/bbl at the start of last week,” they wrote.

In the U.S., oil prices have recently benefited from one extra bullish factor: the decline in crude oil inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, which has brought total crude volumes there close to a critical minimum. The trading arm of TotalEnergies was reportedly buying up all the U.S. crude it could as a result of this tightness, sending the premium for physical U.S. crude surging.

Higher oil prices might interfere with Fed plans to stop its interest rate hikes. The Wall Street Journal noted in a report that higher oil prices would lead to higher energy bills - which would fuel inflation, which in turn could motivate the Fed to hike rates further.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Energy Security Trumps ESG Agenda For Big Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally
New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.

New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.
Why Oil Could Top $100 In Q4 2023

Why Oil Could Top $100 In Q4 2023
A Look At Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

A Look At Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock
OPEC Cuts Reignite Inflation Worries As Energy Prices Rise

OPEC Cuts Reignite Inflation Worries As Energy Prices Rise

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com