Trans Mountain Expansion Set To Raise Crude Prices For Midwest Refiners

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 92.78 +1.30 +1.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 95.40 +0.97 +1.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 97.03 +0.67 +0.70%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.815 +0.087 +3.19%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.696 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 93.38 +2.59 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 93.38 +2.59 +2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.87 +1.17 +1.22%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 91.63 +0.71 +0.78%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.696 -0.002 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 94.66 -0.49 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 4 days 96.62 -0.41 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 94.15 +0.84 +0.90%
Graph down Basra Light 658 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 95.77 +0.90 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.73 +0.87 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 4 days 97.71 +0.54 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 96.87 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 111 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 72.13 +0.56 +0.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 92.73 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 90.98 +0.56 +0.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 87.03 +0.56 +0.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 85.58 +0.56 +0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 94.18 +0.56 +0.60%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 85.08 +0.56 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 93.38 +2.59 +2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 87.25 +0.61 +0.70%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 81.00 +0.61 +0.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 86.65 +0.61 +0.71%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 87.25 +0.61 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 87.25 +0.61 +0.70%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 87.25 +0.50 +0.58%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 81.75 +0.75 +0.93%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 94.97 +1.11 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 2 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 6 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise As Azerbaijan Military Action Threatens New War

A Look At Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

A Look At Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

Warren Buffet can be called…

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

Reports have now emerged that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Trans Mountain Expansion Set To Raise Crude Prices For Midwest Refiners

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 19, 2023, 7:45 AM CDT

The expansion of Canada’s Trans Mountain oil pipeline is expected to raise the prices U.S. refiners in the Midwest pay for Canadian oil by up to $2 per barrel, analysts tell Reuters.

The Trans Mountain Expansion project, expected to triple the volume of crude shipped from Canada’s oil sands to its Pacific Coast, would intensify competition for Canadian heavy crude in the Midwest, where refiners have so far received discounted crude from Canada.  

But the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline would divert crude to the Pacific Coast for exports to the U.S. West Coast and potentially Asia, depriving the Midwest of some supply and boosting the prices for crude there, according to the analysts.

One oil trader based in Calgary told Reuters, “They will be competing for barrels that no longer transit through their region.”

Currently, the Trans Mountain Expansion project is expected to start up early next year, but further delays cannot be ruled out after years of setbacks.

The Trans Mountain expansion aims to triple the capacity of the original pipeline that carries Alberta crude through British Columbia to the west coast of Canada—to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 300,000 bpd.

Initially, the pipeline expansion was set to help Canada export its heavy crude oil to Asia via tankers from the Canadian West Coast. But as the expansion project took years to clear permitting, financial, and construction hurdles, the global crude oil flows changed with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fierce opposition in British Columbia has forced Kinder Morgan to reconsider its commitment to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline. So the Government of Canada reached an agreement with Kinder Morgan back in 2018 to buy the Trans Mountain Expansion Project and related pipeline and terminal assets.

Construction on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project was 94% mechanically complete with around 42 kilometers of pipe left to install as of the middle of August 2023.

However, the start-up of the expanded pipeline could be set back by nine months unless regulators approve a proposed change of its route.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mexico’s Oil Firm Resumes Trading With Vitol After 2020 Bribery Scandal

Next Post

Oil Prices Rise As Azerbaijan Military Action Threatens New War

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

IEA Claims Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com