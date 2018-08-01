CNPC Boasts Substantial Increase In Overseas Oil, Gas Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.83 +0.17 +0.25%
Brent Crude 2 hours 72.39 -1.82 -2.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.744 -0.014 -0.51%
Mars US 2 hours 67.66 -1.10 -1.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.62 +0.09 +0.12%
Urals 19 hours 69.51 -1.89 -2.65%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.00 -0.99 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.00 -0.99 -1.34%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.44 -2.11 -2.79%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.09 -0.80 -1.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.744 -0.014 -0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 71.95 -1.28 -1.75%
Murban 19 hours 74.70 -1.33 -1.75%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 67.89 -2.13 -3.04%
Basra Light 19 hours 71.52 -1.82 -2.48%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 71.47 -2.02 -2.75%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.44 -2.11 -2.79%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.44 -2.11 -2.79%
Girassol 19 hours 71.99 -2.31 -3.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.62 +0.09 +0.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 30 mins 39.40 -1.07 -2.64%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.26 -1.87 -5.04%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.76 -1.37 -2.04%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.01 -1.37 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.76 -1.37 -2.32%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.26 -1.37 -2.42%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.26 -1.37 -2.42%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.76 -1.37 -2.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.76 -1.37 -2.07%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.76 -1.37 -2.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.00 -0.99 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 64.25 -1.00 -1.53%
Giddings 19 hours 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.40 +1.12 +1.49%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 61.61 -1.10 -1.75%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 65.56 -1.10 -1.65%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 65.56 -1.10 -1.65%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 64.11 -1.10 -1.69%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 -1.50 -2.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.27 -1.37 -1.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US production hits record
  • 11 minutes BHP eats its earlier investment in US shale
  • 16 minutes Billionaire political donor Charles Koch says Trump's Trade Moves May Trigger a U.S. Recession
  • 2 hours How smart is Trump?
  • 2 hours China’s Oil Futures Contract Is Beginning to Show Its Teeth
  • 9 hours Freedom Of Internet: Google Plans Censored Version Of Search Engine In China!
  • 2 hours Oil (WTI $69.30) headed for $80, in August.
  • 8 hours Pakistan With New PM - Between Terrorism And Democracy
  • 1 day Step forward: U.S. And China Are Trying To Restart Trade Talks
  • 1 day European Central Bank Sets End Date For $3 Trillion Stimulus Program
  • 2 hours France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 10 hours Saudi Arabia will be entering its worst nightmare?
  • 8 hours LNG for Tariff Relief
  • 1 day The Tesla Model 3 Blew Away The Competition In July
  • 12 hours Geothermal resources of oil and gas depths. Is it a mystery, a fake or a big real energy resource in many countries? The latter is obvious, but not for everyone.
  • 1 day EU Slaps Sanctions On Six Russian Groups Over Crimea Bridge

Breaking News:

Renewables, Nuclear Squeeze Out Fossil Fuel Power In France

Saudi Arabia Halts Oil Shipments At Key Chokepoint

Saudi Arabia Halts Oil Shipments At Key Chokepoint

Saudi Arabia has suspended crude…

Why All The Experts Disagree On Oil Prices

Why All The Experts Disagree On Oil Prices

Oil price movements are notoriously…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

CNPC Boasts Substantial Increase In Overseas Oil, Gas Production

By Irina Slav - Aug 01, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Offshore rig

china National Petroleum Corp (CPNC) booked a 7.3-percent increase in its equity oil and gas production overseas during the first half of the year, Reuters reports, adding that in terms of profits, the increase from overseas production projects was “substantial.”

The daily production rate of these projects, CNPC said, was 1.9 million barrels of oil equivalent and includes first oil from two projects that involve CNPC’s listed business, PetroChina, in Brazil and the UAE.

Last month, CNPC signed a preliminary agreement on a strategic partnership with Brazil’s Petrobras and advanced negotiations with the UAE’s Adnoc for large-scale investments in Abu Dhabi’s oil production and refining industry.

In Brazil, CNPC will invest in the Marlim field as well as several others in the prolific Campos Basin—one of the hot spots for the oil industry in Brazil—as well as the Comperj refinery.

In Abu Dhabi, CNPC last year won an 8-percent interest in Adnoc’s onshore oil concession worth US$1.8 billion. Earlier this year, Adnoc also awarded CNPC stakes in two of Abu Dhabi’s offshore concession areas—a 10-percent interest in the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession and a 10-percent stake in the Lower Zakum concession. The combined investment in the two concessions was US$1.2 billion.

Related: Analysts See WTI Oil Price Averaging $67 This Year

Now the Chinese company will bid in another tender for six oil and gas blocks in Abu Dhabi. The company may be eyeing other assets in the region as well: a CNPC official last month told Reuters, “We see a trend of some Gulf countries such as Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Arabia moving to diversify away from their oil and gas reliant economy, by divesting some of those assets to free up capital for other sectors.”

At the same time, the company is investing heavily in domestic production as well. Last month, the company said it will invest the equivalent of more than US$22 billion by 2020 in boosting its oil and gas production in the western region of Xinjiang to mitigate the impact of declining production from oil and gas fields in China’s northeast.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla Plans $5-Billion Auto-Plant In China

Next Post

Norway Puts First Deposit In $1-Trillion Oil Fund Since Early 2016

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

 Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Most Commented

Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

 Alt text

The Critical Chokepoint That Could Send Oil To $250

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com