Buffett Proposes 10 GW In New Gas Plants For Texas

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours SellBuy 60.97 +2.41 +4.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 64.57 +2.62 +4.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours SellBuy 2.557 -0.013 -0.51%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 1.810 +0.062 +3.56%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 1.967 +0.046 +2.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.63 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 61.07 +2.41 +4.11%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 1.967 +0.046 +2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 62.16 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 62.53 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 59.80 +2.71 +4.75%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 65.38 +3.12 +5.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 62.31 +2.58 +4.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 63.52 +2.72 +4.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.63 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 8 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 47.41 -2.82 -5.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 57.56 -2.62 -4.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 58.96 -2.62 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 55.91 -3.27 -5.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 54.51 -2.62 -4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 54.51 -2.62 -4.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 55.31 -2.62 -4.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 60.66 -2.62 -4.14%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 54.81 -2.62 -4.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 51.25 +2.50 +5.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 64.38 +3.22 +5.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 54.92 +2.41 +4.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 -2.75 -5.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 64.95 -2.62 -3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours North Face gets Powned
  • 2 hours Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 4 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 2 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 4 days Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 3 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques

Breaking News:

Gazprom: Nord Stream 2 Construction To Be Completed In 2021

Investors Are Betting Big On Energy Stocks In 2021

Investors Are Betting Big On Energy Stocks In 2021

After a terrible year for…

U.S. Oil Rig Count Climbs Higher As Crude Prices Rise

U.S. Oil Rig Count Climbs Higher As Crude Prices Rise

Baker Hughes reported on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Buffett Proposes 10 GW In New Gas Plants For Texas

By Irina Slav - Mar 26, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

Warren Buffett's investment company Berkshire Hathaway has proposed a plan for boosting Texas' energy security: building 10 GW in new natural gas-fired generation capacity.

Bloomberg reports that the proposal involves setting up a company that would build the plants and add emergency gas storage to the offer in a bid to help prevent a repeat of this year's energy crisis caused by the unusually cold weather in late January and early February.

"We really want to make sure that this never happens again. So we're really wanting to partner with the state," Chris Brown, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Infrastructure Group, told Bloomberg in an interview. "The proposal is simple: state residents should have a reliable source of backup power."

Outages in gas-fired power plants were among the culprits for the energy crisis in the Lone Star state. Some blamed exclusively the state's wind generation capacity, which was also affected by the Freeze. But, ultimately, the cold spell wreaked havoc across all kinds of power generation and caused outages in natural gas production, making emergency supplies impossible.

As a result of the crisis, however, the wind industry in the state has suffered a severe blow, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month. The Texas Freeze took out half of the state's wind capacity. This meant that the operators of these wind farms could not fulfill their obligations under contracts they had struck with investors to get financing for the project.

The contracts basically oblige the wind farm operator to supply a certain amount of electricity. If it fails to generate this electricity itself, it needs to buy it on the wholesale market, and prices on the Texas wholesale market reached historic highs amid the Freeze.

The fact that Berkshire is betting on gas and not wind may be telling, as it comes amid a federal push for lower-carbon energy generation. According to the Bloomberg report, the plan would cost some $8.3 billion, with Texas power customers paying a fee to pay for the construction. Berkshire has proposed a 9.3% rate of return on its investment that is pending Texas regulators' approval.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Survey: Businesses Don’t Believe Energy Transition Is Viable

Next Post

Oil Majors Look To Exit Tunisia  

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com