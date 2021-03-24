How Will We Pay for the Energy Transition?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 60.96 +3.20 +5.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.22 +3.43 +5.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.519 +0.011 +0.44%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 1.821 +0.072 +4.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.986 +0.090 +4.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 59.80 -3.73 -5.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 59.80 -3.73 -5.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.95 -1.96 -3.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.27 -0.95 -1.50%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 57.86 -3.80 -6.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.986 +0.090 +4.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 62.82 -0.37 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 2 days 63.57 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 57.76 -1.71 -2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 61.69 -3.59 -5.50%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 60.52 -2.09 -3.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 60.95 -1.96 -3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.95 -1.96 -3.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 61.54 -2.04 -3.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.27 -0.95 -1.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 46.56 -3.95 -7.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 56.76 -3.80 -6.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 58.16 -3.80 -6.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 55.11 -3.80 -6.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 53.71 -3.80 -6.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 53.71 -3.80 -6.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 54.51 -3.80 -6.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 59.86 -3.80 -5.97%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 54.01 -3.80 -6.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 59.80 -3.73 -5.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.25 -3.75 -6.47%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 48.00 -3.75 -7.25%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 64.75 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 51.71 -3.79 -6.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 55.66 -3.79 -6.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 55.66 -3.79 -6.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.25 -3.75 -6.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 48.00 -3.75 -7.25%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 64.15 -3.79 -5.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 23 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 21 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 7 hours North Face gets Powned
  • 2 days Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 1 day Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 9 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 18 hours Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques

Breaking News:

India Is Shopping In The Americas To Cut Reliance On Middle East Oil

World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results

World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results

Recent poor exploration results in…

3 Small-Cap Energy Sectors With Major Upside

3 Small-Cap Energy Sectors With Major Upside

Small-cap energy stocks are frequently…

118,500 Oil & Gas Wells To Be Drilled Worldwide Through 2022

118,500 Oil & Gas Wells To Be Drilled Worldwide Through 2022

Rystad data shows that global…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Will We Pay for the Energy Transition?

By Irina Slav - Mar 24, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Earlier this month, the International Renewable Energy Agency said the world needed to invest $131 trillion by 2050 in order to limit the estimated global rise in average temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius. That’s 30 percent more than what is currently planned. It’s also equal to investments of $4.4 trillion every year from now until 2050. How realistic are these spending goals?

Well, it appears that the realism of IRENA’s estimates depends on how you look at the energy transition: as simply an increase in renewable energy generating capacity and a consequent increase in the share of electricity in national energy mixes. While not exactly wrong, this widely shared perspective fails to account for the sheer scale of the change we are in the process of undertaking.

James Bradford, chief executive of asset manager Vivid Capital management, compared the energy transition to the Industrial Age in terms of significance—an era that will present substantial challenges and numerous opportunities.

“There will be some spectacular growth industries developed along the way,” Bradford told Oilprice. “Installed solar capacity for example is expected to grow from less than 1TW today to nearly 10TW by 2050. That’s 10x growth, which is enormous growth, for any industry.”

And solar is just one example. When you add all the other renewable forms of energy such as wind or biomass, or hydro, and the ambitious plans many governments have about hydrogen, the scale of the transition—and the fitting size of the investment needed to implement it—becomes more obvious.

Related Video: Why Californians Pay Tons More for Electricity


“It is difficult to overstate the magnitude and duration of the energy and transportation transition ahead of us,” Bradford said. “This is a multi-decade investment thematic that is every bit as significant as the advent of the industrial age, railroads, the internet and digitization. It will take decades and enormous industries will form and we will use vast quantities of hydrocarbons along the way.”

The question of hydrocarbon use is one that makes some energy industry observers uncomfortable. Still, facts seem to point towards the continued use of oil and gas during the energy transition. That’s why even BP has not declared it will stop pumping any oil next year.

So, we’ve got a truly massive transformation on the way that will need trillions every year. ESG investing—environmental, social and governance—has quickly been gaining popularity. Even governments have jumped on the ESG bandwagon with their green recovery plans for the post-pandemic period. And governments will have a key role to play in securing the funds for the transition, according to Etienne Cadestine, founder and global CEO of Longevity Partners, a UK-based environmental consultancy.

“It’s [$131 trillion] a large number, especially compared to today’s investments of around $500-600 billion/year in climate finance,” Cadestine told Oilprice.com. “There are some positive signs, as ESG investments are one of the fastest-growing asset classes and a green recovery is common amongst covid-19 stimulus packages.

“There isn’t enough capital in the private sector to address this challenge and we’ll likely see more cooperation between institutional investors, governments, and development finance institutions. Countries have earmarked over $100 trillion in economic stimulus packages for covid-19, so countries are willing to spend money, it just has to be funneled to the right places.” Related: Report Accuses Banks Of Creating “Climate Chaos”

Yet, the role of the private sector, especially large private investors, should not be underestimated, according to EY Global Renewables Leader Arnaud de Giovanni.

“Investment in renewables and integration technologies, like battery storage, continues to expand, but current capital inflows remain far below the amounts required to reach global climate goals,” de Giovanni told Oilprice. 

“We see a role for large private investors, such as insurers and pension funds, in the renewables sector. Institutional investors could satisfy their stakeholders’ growing climate-risk concerns by providing the kind of ‘patient capital’ required to support infrastructure projects such as renewables, particularly as the sector continues to mature. However, investors need the ability to plan investments over the long term, as well as greater transparency and new routes to invest in renewables.”

So, a lot of the money seems to be already there, up for grabs, in a way. Meanwhile, institutional investors are increasingly eager to spend on sustainable energy as these projects become more and more profitable, says Abraham Cambridge, CEO of Sun Exchange, a crowdfunding-based solar leasing platform. New financial models are emerging as a result, allowing everyone to become a renewable energy investor, essentially expanding the investor base for the energy transition globally.

Ultimately, the success of the energy transition—and the justification of spending those $131 trillion—would be tied to profitability, as is the case in any business venture. And there is already intense competition for investments, according to Vicki Knott, CEO of Crux OCM, a control room operations automation solutions provider for the energy industry.

“Most likely sovereign wealth funds [will provide the funds] for the expansion of solar, wind, and green hydrogen in their respective countries since they can take on lower-return investments given the diversified nature of their portfolios,” Knott told Oilprice. “Taking bets on game-changing technologies that could really move the needle will be venture capital; however, this is not an investment in expanding the trusted renewable technologies, but in finding new solutions that have the potential to be even more economical.”

So, the money is there, and so is the incentive: clean energy projects are making their investors money. That’s all very encouraging, but one final word of caution needs to be added. The world’s energy demand will be growing over the next years and decades. While some scenarios about curbing climate change call for a reduction in this energy demand, this appears to be unrealistic: people have the right to access energy—and the more people there are, the greater the demand will be. Also, more people in developing economies will be getting more affluent, and affluence breeds greater energy demand.

This means that the investment needs of the transition may change, as Crux’s Knott points out. The $131 trillion is a moving target, she said, which suggests the actual expenses tied to a transition to a net-zero global energy system could end up being higher.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results

Next Post

Iran Looks To Expand Oil Influence In Africa Through New Pipeline
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020
Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers
Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News
The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance

The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com