Brazilian Markets Cheer New Far-Right President Bolsonaro

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.87 -0.17 -0.25%
Brent Crude 11 mins 76.92 -0.45 -0.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.178 -0.020 -0.63%
Mars US 4 hours 71.94 -0.15 -0.21%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 +0.67 +0.89%
Urals 21 hours 73.96 +0.30 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 21 hours 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Mexican Basket 4 days 71.91 +0.51 +0.71%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.178 -0.020 -0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 76.03 +1.55 +2.08%
Murban 21 hours 79.01 +1.46 +1.88%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 73.38 +0.41 +0.56%
Basra Light 21 hours 76.24 -0.42 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 77.19 +0.46 +0.60%
Bonny Light 21 hours 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Bonny Light 21 hours 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Girassol 21 hours 76.56 -0.26 -0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 +0.67 +0.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 28.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 18.94 +3.86 +25.60%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 76.59 +0.26 +0.34%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.69 +0.26 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 4 days 27.34 -0.34 -1.23%
Peace Sour 4 days 24.59 +0.26 +1.07%
Peace Sour 4 days 24.59 +0.26 +1.07%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 51.09 +0.26 +0.51%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 33.69 +0.26 +0.78%
Central Alberta 4 days 26.59 +0.26 +0.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 63.75 -0.25 -0.39%
Giddings 21 hours 57.50 -0.25 -0.43%
ANS West Coast 4 days 76.68 -0.01 -0.01%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 60.99 -0.55 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.94 -0.55 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.94 -0.55 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 63.49 -0.55 -0.86%
Kansas Common 4 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.35 +0.26 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 11 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 15 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 6 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 56 mins The End of Merkel Era: The Expected Defeat In Elections
  • 1 hour Trump’s Sanctions on Iran Tested By Oil-Thirsty China, India
  • 3 hours Austrian Government Says EVs Will Be Allowed to Drive at Higher Speed Limits Than Gas Cars
  • 4 hours New York Goes Full Potato in Lawsuit Against ExxonMobil
  • 2 hours IBM Acquires Red Hat for $34 Billion
  • 42 mins UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 28 mins Putin Warns Europe of "Counterstrike" Risk If U.S. Deploys Missiles
  • 1 day How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 1 day Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 50 mins Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 4 days RENEWABLE ENERGY
  • 1 day Compressed Air as a Method of Storing Wind, Solar Energy

Breaking News:

Brazilian Markets Cheer New Far-Right President Bolsonaro

Oil Prices Tank Amid Global Stock Market Rout

Oil Prices Tank Amid Global Stock Market Rout

Oil prices fell sharply in…

Can North Sea Oil Stay Profitable?

Can North Sea Oil Stay Profitable?

Despite the recent asset sales,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazilian Markets Cheer New Far-Right President Bolsonaro

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 29, 2018, 7:00 PM CDT Bolsonaro

Right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro won the presidential run-off election in Brazil in an expected win over the leftist candidate on Sunday, due to the dissatisfaction of Brazilian voters with corruption and crime and the huge graft scandal at oil firm Petrobras that took place under the rule of the leftists who were in power for most of the past decade and a half.

Markets cheered the election outcome, and shares in Petrobras were up more than 7 percent in pre-trading hours on Monday.  

Bolsonaro is promising a major change of course in Brazil, saying in his acceptance address that “We cannot continue flirting with socialism, communism, populism and leftist extremism.”

According to Kenneth Rapoza, Senior Contributor at Forbes, the presidential election was only Bolsonaro’s to lose, and the Petrobras bribery scandal contributed a lot to Brazilian voters not backing centrist candidates in the race.

Before the run-off on Sunday, the oil industry was cautiously optimistic, expecting that Bolsonaro would keep the current favorable environment for investments in oil and gas in Brazil, according to S&P Global Platts.

“Bolsonaro represents the current, favorable status quo although there could be some hiccups,” an oil industry executive recently told S&P Global Platts.

In September, in the last oil auction for Brazil’s coveted pre-salt layer before the elections, Chevron and Shell led Big Oil’s big bets on the offshore blocks up for grabs.

Bolsonaro has said that he would favor a market-friendly approach and analysts expect him to continue with the policies that have managed to attract big bets from Big Oil in Brazil’s offshore over the past two years. One concern, Platts notes, is that the president-elect is reportedly considering naming a general as chief executive at Petrobras. Bolsonaro has also been critical of Chinese investments in Brazil, while CNPC and CNOOC are partners in the Libra field, and CNPC has just signed an agreement with a CNPC subsidiary to carry out a feasibility study to assess the investment case for the COMPERJ refinery in Brazil.  

On the other hand, Bolsonaro supports the divestment plan of Petrobras.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

EU Struggles To Create Iran Oil Trade Payment Vehicle

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Needs Large New Discoveries, Very Soon

 Alt text

Is China Turning Trump's Oil Weapon Against Him?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com