Is The Oil Supply Glut Set To Return?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 67.59 +0.26 +0.39%
Brent Crude 2 days 77.66 +0.78 +1.01%
Natural Gas 2 days 3.225 -0.031 -0.95%
Mars US 2 days 72.09 +0.56 +0.78%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 3 days 73.66 +0.64 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.99 +0.08 +0.10%
Mexican Basket 4 days 71.40 +0.74 +1.05%
Natural Gas 2 days 3.225 -0.031 -0.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 74.48 +0.75 +1.02%
Murban 3 days 77.55 +1.01 +1.32%
Iran Heavy 3 days 72.97 +0.55 +0.76%
Basra Light 3 days 76.66 +0.78 +1.03%
Saharan Blend 3 days 76.73 +0.98 +1.29%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.99 +0.08 +0.10%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.99 +0.08 +0.10%
Girassol 3 days 76.82 +0.16 +0.21%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.04 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 28.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 15.08 -2.74 -15.38%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 76.33 +18.51 +32.01%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.43 +0.51 +0.76%
Sweet Crude 4 days 27.68 +0.76 +2.82%
Peace Sour 4 days 24.33 -8.49 -25.87%
Peace Sour 4 days 24.33 -8.49 -25.87%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 33.43 +1.11 +3.43%
Central Alberta 4 days 26.33 -7.49 -22.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Giddings 3 days 57.75 +0.50 +0.87%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.69 +0.17 +0.22%
West Texas Sour 3 days 61.54 +0.26 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 3 days 65.49 +0.26 +0.40%
Eagle Ford 3 days 65.49 +0.26 +0.40%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 64.04 +0.26 +0.41%
Kansas Common 4 days 57.50 +0.50 +0.88%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.09 +0.51 +0.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 7 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 14 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 5 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 1 day Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 16 hours VW Says They Will Have EVs as Good as Tesla For Half the Price by 2020
  • 1 day Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 24 hours Biomass for powergeneration
  • 2 days Microsoft Overtakes Amazon As Second Most Valuable U.S. Company
  • 1 day Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 5 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 16 hours Tesla Turns in Profit
  • 2 days Compressed Air as a Method of Storing Wind, Solar Energy
  • 2 days UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 2 hours RENEWABLE ENERGY
  • 2 days Failed Ethanol Critic Takes Another Shot... But Misses Once Again

Breaking News:

China Leads Global Refining Boom

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Production May Jump To 14 Million Bpd By 2020

Secretary of the Interior Ryan…

Alt Text

High Prices Benefit Iran Despite Lost Oil Exports

Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahagiri…

Alt Text

Rig Count Rises Amid Oil Price Recovery

The active number of rigs…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is The Oil Supply Glut Set To Return?

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 28, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Barrels

Is the oil market tightening too much or is a glut on the verge of making a comeback?

There were a series of mixed messages from both OPEC and the IEA in recent days, offering a muddy outlook for the oil market. First was the TASS interview with Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih. His main message was that Saudi Arabia has enough spare capacity to cover for any shortfall related to Iran, although he noted that any further unexpected outages – from, say, Venezuela, Libya or Nigeria – would test the cartel’s abilities.

Libya appears to be doing its part for now. Mustafa Sanalla, the head of Libya’s National Oil Corp., said that Libya is aiming to increase production to 1.6 million barrels per day by the end of 2019, which would mark the highest level since the Arab Spring and civil war began in 2011.

Al-Falih remains confident that the market is well-supplied. But separately, he said that OPEC is in “produce as much as you can mode.” Meanwhile, a technical committee working within OPEC suggested that it would prepare options for 2019, which could include a production cut in order to prevent a supply glut from re-emerging. OPEC+ announced plans to increase production by 1 million barrels per day in June, but the deterioration of the global economy in recent weeks “may require changing course,” the committee said.

Related: Will Big Oil Ever Win Back Investors’ Trust?

Despite his confidence in the TASS interview, al-Falih sounded a bit more concerned about too much supply when he spoke to Saudi media, admitting that he was worried about rising inventories. “We (have) entered the stage of worrying about this increase,” Al-Falih said. Indeed, the U.S. has seen a sharp increase in inventories lately. Crude stocks are up more than 28 million barrels since mid-September.

At the same time, the International Energy Agency is concerned about not having enough supply on hand. The head of the agency urged OPEC to increase production in December when the group meets. “Global oil markets are going through a very sensitive period -- global economic growth as well,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a Bloomberg interview in London Thursday. “If the oil producers care about the health of the growth of the global economy, which I believe they do, they should take the steps to further comfort the market.”

Birol said that without more supply, the global economy will enter a “red zone.” Birol conceded to al-Falih’s point that the oil market might be well-supplied right now, however “the next few months might be difficult if the producers don’t increase production or give the signal for it,” he said.

Related: Russia’s Oil Output Won’t Go Much Higher

Meanwhile, the head of the IEA’s oil division, Neil Atkinson, warned on twitter that supply outages are still a concern.

The oil market seems to be at a confusing juncture, with supply outages and limited spare capacity threatening to send prices up, which in turn, would endanger the global economy. The flip side is that the market seems well-supplied, at least for now. Rising inventories and a slowdown in demand might even amount to leading indicators of a returning supply surplus.

Perhaps the Saudi oil minister’s shift in tone was strategic, coming in response to the recent fall in oil prices. Hinting at a supply glut, and possible OPEC action in response, could jolt oil prices back up. After all, Iran sanctions are about to take effect, which means supply is set to tighten in the next few weeks. “Thus the words of Saudi representatives can be interpreted as a signal that the country regards a price level of approx. $80 per barrel as comfortable, and would target this price level,” Commerzbank said in a note. “This makes the oil price a political issue once again, and as such can hardly be explained by fundamental developments alone. More pronounced price reactions to the daily news and increased volatility are therefore probable.”

Whether or not the oil market is out of balance – either because of too much supply or because of too little – is a matter of perspective. To some degree, that is always the case, but with so many mixed signals floating around the market, the outlook seems especially perplexing right now.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Real Reason For The Big Sell Off In Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem
Why Is Canadian Crude Selling For $20?

Why Is Canadian Crude Selling For $20?

 What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?

What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?

 Oil Prices In Free Fall As Iran Fears Fade

Oil Prices In Free Fall As Iran Fears Fade

 Can We Expect A Rebound Rally Next Week?

Can We Expect A Rebound Rally Next Week?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com