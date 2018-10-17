China’s CNPC Boosts Global Oil, Gas Ties

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 69.75 -2.17 -3.02%
Brent Crude 25 mins 80.35 -1.06 -1.30%
Natural Gas 1 hour 3.320 +0.081 +2.50%
Mars US 22 mins 74.10 -2.12 -2.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.02 -0.29 -0.37%
Urals 17 hours 75.88 -0.71 -0.93%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.56 +0.09 +0.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.56 +0.09 +0.11%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.59 +0.21 +0.25%
Mexican Basket 2 days 74.55 +0.88 +1.19%
Natural Gas 1 hour 3.320 +0.081 +2.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 79.24 +1.70 +2.19%
Murban 17 hours 81.92 +1.79 +2.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 76.25 -0.27 -0.35%
Basra Light 2 days 80.45 +0.67 +0.84%
Saharan Blend 2 days 79.81 +0.34 +0.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.59 +0.21 +0.25%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.59 +0.21 +0.25%
Girassol 2 days 80.04 +1.01 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.02 -0.29 -0.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 29.55 -1.98 -6.28%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 21.92 -3.56 -13.97%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.92 +0.14 +0.22%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.02 +0.14 +0.19%
Sweet Crude 2 days 43.42 -1.61 -3.58%
Peace Sour 2 days 39.42 +0.14 +0.36%
Peace Sour 2 days 39.42 +0.14 +0.36%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.42 +0.14 +0.25%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 46.67 +0.14 +0.30%
Central Alberta 2 days 38.92 +0.14 +0.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.56 +0.09 +0.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 66.50 -2.00 -2.92%
Giddings 17 hours 60.25 -2.00 -3.21%
ANS West Coast 3 days 80.30 +0.30 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.70 -2.17 -3.29%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.65 -2.17 -3.11%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.65 -2.17 -3.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 66.20 -2.17 -3.17%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.25 +0.25 +0.40%
Buena Vista 3 days 80.54 +0.44 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Saudis Threaten Retaliation If Sanctions are Imposed
  • 11 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 15 minutes Saudis Pull Hyperloop Funding As Branson Temporarily Cuts Ties With The Kingdom
  • 8 mins WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 4 hours Saudi-Kuwaiti Talks on Shared Oil Stall Over Chevron
  • 8 hours OPEC's No. 2 Producer Wants to Know How Buyers Use Its Oil
  • 2 hours Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 10 hours Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 5 hours U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 4 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 1 hour COLORADO FOCUS: Stocks to Watch Prior to Midterms
  • 3 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 11 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 11 hours Superhumans
  • 8 hours China Thirsty for Canadian Crude
  • 7 hours Who's Ready For The Next Contest?

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Lifts West Coast Oil Export Capacity By 3 Million Bpd

Alt Text

Rig Count Inches Lower As Oil Prices Stabilize

Baker Hughes reported a dip…

Alt Text

Are Energy Majors Under Threat From Big Tech?

Audi and Amazon have teamed…

Alt Text

Move Aside Lithium – Vanadium Is The New Super-Metal

Lithium took investors across the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

China’s CNPC Boosts Global Oil, Gas Ties

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 17, 2018, 9:00 AM CDT CNPC

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) is advancing a strategic partnership with Brazil’s Petrobras and agreed to cooperate with Norway’s Equinor in oil and gas projects, in a push to boost its global footprint and Chinese gas production.

In two separate agreements announced on Tuesday, CNPC will work with Petrobras to take a minority stake in a future refinery in Brazil and a minority stake in several Brazilian oil fields, and will cooperate with Norway’s Equinor in unconventional gas in China and conventional oil and gas projects outside China.  

Petrobras said on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with CNPC’s subsidiary China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company (CNODC) to carry out a feasibility study to assess the investment case for the COMPERJ refinery in Brazil. Once the study is completed, the companies plan to create a joint venture to complete the construction and operate the refinery. Petrobras will have 80 percent in the joint venture and CNPC will own the remaining 20 percent.

The agreement between Petrobras and CNPC also includes the Chinese firm taking a 20-percent stake in the Marlim cluster of fields, while Petrobras will hold 80 percent in those fields and keep the operatorship.

At the same time in China, CNPC and Equinor agreed to jointly explore unconventional gas opportunities in China and conventional oil and gas production internationally, Al Cook, Equinor’s executive vice president of strategy, said at a Norway-China energy seminar.

“Companies like CNPC have a tremendous opportunity linking global gas supply with domestic gas demand,” Reuters quoted Cook as saying.

The deputy director of CNPC’s Foreign Cooperation Administration Department, Zhang Xiangning, said that Equinor could use its tight gas technology in China’s oil and gas fields, such as the country’s huge gas field Changqing, which accounts for almost a quarter of Chinese domestic gas production.

The Equinor-CNPC agreement was signed during a visit of King Harald V of Norway to China.  

In December 2016, Norway and China fully restored political and diplomatic relations, which were frozen in 2010 when Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why Is This Little-Known Element Up Over 300%

Next Post

Elon Musk Plans First Commercial Flights To Mars
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil

China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil
U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 EIA Inventory Count Accelerates Oil Price Slide

EIA Inventory Count Accelerates Oil Price Slide

 Prices Soar As Natural Gas Inventories Hit Decade Low

Prices Soar As Natural Gas Inventories Hit Decade Low

 Move Aside Lithium – Vanadium Is The New Super-Metal

Move Aside Lithium – Vanadium Is The New Super-Metal

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com