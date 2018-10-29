China Says Researchers Find Lower-Cost Way To Make Solar Cells

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.13 +0.09 +0.13%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.24 -0.13 -0.17%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.195 -0.003 -0.09%
Mars US 9 hours 71.94 -0.15 -0.21%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 +0.67 +0.89%
Urals 1 day 73.96 +0.30 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Mexican Basket 4 days 71.91 +0.51 +0.71%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.195 -0.003 -0.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 76.03 +1.55 +2.08%
Murban 1 day 79.01 +1.46 +1.88%
Iran Heavy 1 day 73.38 +0.41 +0.56%
Basra Light 1 day 76.24 -0.42 -0.55%
Saharan Blend 1 day 77.19 +0.46 +0.60%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.15 +0.16 +0.21%
Girassol 1 day 76.56 -0.26 -0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 +0.67 +0.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 28.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 18.79 -0.15 -0.79%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 76.04 -0.55 -0.72%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 67.14 -0.55 -0.81%
Sweet Crude 1 day 26.04 -1.30 -4.75%
Peace Sour 1 day 17.04 -7.55 -30.70%
Peace Sour 1 day 17.04 -7.55 -30.70%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 47.04 -4.05 -7.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 32.04 -1.65 -4.90%
Central Alberta 1 day 19.04 -7.55 -28.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 75.08 +0.08 +0.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 63.75 -0.25 -0.39%
Giddings 1 day 57.50 -0.25 -0.43%
ANS West Coast 4 days 76.68 -0.01 -0.01%
West Texas Sour 1 day 60.99 -0.55 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.94 -0.55 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.94 -0.55 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 63.49 -0.55 -0.86%
Kansas Common 4 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.35 +0.26 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 11 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 15 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 11 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 58 mins Trump’s Sanctions on Iran Tested By Oil-Thirsty China, India
  • 6 hours The End of Merkel Era: The Expected Defeat In Elections
  • 9 hours New York Goes Full Potato in Lawsuit Against ExxonMobil
  • 8 hours Austrian Government Says EVs Will Be Allowed to Drive at Higher Speed Limits Than Gas Cars
  • 7 hours IBM Acquires Red Hat for $34 Billion
  • 6 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 2 days Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 5 hours Putin Warns Europe of "Counterstrike" Risk If U.S. Deploys Missiles
  • 2 days How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 2 days Tesla Turns in Profit
  • 2 days Biomass for powergeneration
  • 2 days VW Says They Will Have EVs as Good as Tesla For Half the Price by 2020

Breaking News:

China Says Researchers Find Lower-Cost Way To Make Solar Cells

Oil Steady Despite Major Crude Build

Oil Steady Despite Major Crude Build

Oil prices pared early morning…

$5 Billion Saudi LNG Investment Plays Into Russia’s Hands

$5 Billion Saudi LNG Investment Plays Into Russia’s Hands

Saudi Arabia and Russia have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

China Says Researchers Find Lower-Cost Way To Make Solar Cells

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 29, 2018, 11:00 PM CDT solar park

Chinese researchers have developed a new technique that could boost the efficiency and reduce the costs of making solar cells, China’s Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The study of scientists from the Lanzhou University, the Ningbo Institute of Material Technology and Engineering, and the Functional Thin Films Research Center at the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, was published in the December 2018 issue of the journal Nano Energy.

The Chinese researchers say that they have developed a newly emerging technique that could meet the long-time dream of photovoltaic researchers to have high-performance silicon solar cells with low-temperature and solution-based processes only.

The new technique used by the Chinese scientists includes high performance hole- and electron-selective layers (HSL and ESL) for both polarities on silicon substrate. The contact resistivity was dramatically decreased, while a remarkable efficiency of 15.1 percent was achieved, according to the scientists.

The new technique to make solar cells could allow solar cells to avoid high-temperature processes, thus making those solar cells lower-cost and more efficient, Peng Shanglong, the head of a research team at Lanzhou University, told Xinhua.

“Because of high equipment costs and complex techniques, traditional solar cells have long been limited in use on a large scale,” Peng told the Chinese news agency.

The Chinese researchers are not the only ones working to boost the efficiency and cut the costs of solar cells or working with other types of materials.

Researchers from Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) said earlier this month that they had experimented with increasing the efficiency of silicon solar cells by incorporating layers of organic molecules into the solar cell. This could potentially abolish the 29.3 percent theoretical efficiency limit for silicon solar cells due to their physical material properties, they say.

Researchers at Penn State have been searching for less expensive alternatives to solar cells and found that the properties of an inexpensive and quick-to-produce class of materials known as halide perovskites could lead to more efficient PV materials to replace traditional silicon solar cells.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Brazilian Markets Cheer New Far-Right President Bolsonaro

Next Post

Brazilian Markets Cheer New Far-Right President Bolsonaro

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Needs Large New Discoveries, Very Soon

 Alt text

Is China Turning Trump's Oil Weapon Against Him?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com