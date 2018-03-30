Big Oil Expresses Interest In 11 Iraqi Oil & Gas Fields

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 12 hours 64.94 +0.56 +0.87%
Brent Crude 12 hours 69.34 +0.58 +0.84%
Natural Gas 11 hours 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Mars US 11 hours 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 -0.75 -1.12%
Urals 1 day 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Natural Gas 11 hours 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 1 day 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 2 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 2 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 -0.75 -1.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 44.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.93 -0.42 -1.12%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.88 -1.62 -2.40%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.63 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.88 -0.57 -0.94%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.88 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.88 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.63 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 1 day 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.98 -0.52 -0.75%
West Texas Sour 1 day 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 1 day 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 1 day 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 -0.75 -1.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.14 -0.87 -1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 14 hours Tic-Toc: Destiny of 300,000 Diesels VW Vehicles In U.S. Is Uncertain- Market or Withdrawal?
  • 14 hours Big Breakthrough: Two Koreas On The Meeting - April 27
  • 21 hours Bailing coal industry-new attempt
  • 24 hours Between Oil And Solar: $200bn Solar Deal - Saudi Arabia With SoftBank
  • 1 day Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 13 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 1 hour Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 14 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 2 days Waymo Says Its Driverless Technology is Safe
  • 1 day China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 2 days Looks Unbelievable: Little Magnetic Robot Cleans The Outsides Of Giant Ships
  • 2 days Tesla Is Much More Than an EV Company
  • 2 days 10 Years After One Of The Biggest Economic Crisis Ever: World Has Survived
  • 20 hours Kim Jong Un in China?
  • 13 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!

Breaking News:

Big Oil Expresses Interest In 11 Iraqi Oil & Gas Fields

China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

China’s yuan-priced crude futures launched…

US Oil Rig Count Dips As Prices Rise

US Oil Rig Count Dips As Prices Rise

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Oil Expresses Interest In 11 Iraqi Oil & Gas Fields

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 30, 2018, 3:00 AM CDT oil rig desert

Sixteen companies—including Big Oil’s Exxon, Chevron, and Total—have expressed interest in taking part in Iraq’s bidding round on April 15, which will award the rights to develop 11 oil and gas fields in OPEC’s second-biggest producer who is looking to grow its production capacity.

Apart from Exxon, Chevron, and Total, the other interested bidders are Eni, Lukoil, Gazprom, Zarubezhneft, Petroliam Nasional Bhd, Oil & Natural Gas Corp, CNOOC, Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp, China ZhenHua Oil Co, United Energy Group Ltd, Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum, and Dragon Oil Plc, according to a document by the Oil Ministry distributed on Thursday.

Iraq will be looking to award service contracts on the same day of the bidding round to companies to develop onshore and offshore oil and gas fields along Iraq’s borders with Kuwait and Iran, Bloomberg quoted Abdul Mahdy Al-Ameedi, the Iraqi Oil Ministry’s director-general for upstream oil contracts, as saying on Thursday at an event in Baghdad to show the companies details of the fields up for grabs.

The oil and gas field development plans include three blocks along Iraq’s border with Kuwait, seven blocks at the Iraq-Iran border, and one offshore block in the Iraqi waters in the Persian Gulf, Iraq’s Oil Ministry’s spokesman Asim Jihad told Bloomberg.

In January this year, Iraq’s Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luiebi said that the country was nearing an oil production capacity of 5 million bpd, but that Iraq would still comply with its share of the production cuts under the OPEC/non-OPEC deal.

Related: Oil Majors Should Invest In Deepwater Drilling

Eventually, Iraq targets to have production capacity of 7 million bpd, al-Luiebi said, without giving a timeline or year when that capacity would be reached.

Iraq has consistently exceeded its 4.351-million-bpd cap under the agreement, but continues to insist that it is fully complying with the cuts.

Islamic State has destroyed around 70 percent of Iraq’s oil infrastructure, al-Luiebi said in January, a month after Iraq declared that the war with ISIS over. Iraq is now seeking US$100 billion in investments in major projects—including oil and refining--that would help revive its economy, which has also been hurt by low oil prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Read From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Big Oil Rushes To Brazil Despite Expropriation Fears

Next Post

Big Oil Rushes To Brazil Despite Expropriation Fears

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com