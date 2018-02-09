Iraq Seeks $100B Investments To Revive Oil, Transport Sectors

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.02 -2.13 -3.48%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.63 -2.18 -3.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.603 -0.094 -3.49%
Mars US 22 hours 59.25 -0.74 -1.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.69 -1.61 -2.50%
Urals 2 days 62.72 -1.56 -2.43%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.60 -0.81 -1.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.60 -0.81 -1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.20 -1.44 -2.16%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.94 -1.03 -1.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.603 -0.094 -3.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.93 -1.95 -3.05%
Murban 2 days 65.38 -1.95 -2.90%
Iran Heavy 2 days 61.80 -1.40 -2.22%
Basra Light 2 days 59.83 -0.53 -0.88%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.87 -1.53 -2.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.20 -1.44 -2.16%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.20 -1.44 -2.16%
Girassol 2 days 64.75 -1.44 -2.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.69 -1.61 -2.50%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 32.13 -0.49 -1.50%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.15 +1.11 +3.82%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.65 -0.64 -1.03%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.00 -0.64 -1.02%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.35 -0.64 -1.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.15 -0.64 -1.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.15 -0.64 -1.34%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.90 -0.64 -1.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.30 -0.64 -1.03%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.15 -0.64 -1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.60 -0.81 -1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.50 -0.75 -1.29%
Giddings 2 days 51.25 -0.75 -1.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.93 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.10 -0.64 -1.15%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.05 -0.64 -1.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.05 -0.64 -1.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.60 -0.64 -1.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.16 -0.89 -1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Canadian solar companies sue US over tariffs
  • 2 hours Saudis not winning diplomatic war on Qatar
  • 13 hours Twitter announces first-ever profitable quarter
  • 19 hours Venezuela Sets Presidential Election for April 22
  • 19 hours US solar industry lost nearly 10000 jobs in 2017
  • 4 hours What If Chinese Panel Makers Move to U.S.?
  • 5 hours EPA Penalties Decline From Last FY
  • 21 hours SpaceX Successfully Launched the World's Most Powerful Rocket
  • 1 day Tesla Q4 to be disappointing?
  • 1 day Fire Sale: Strategic Petroleum Reserve
  • 1 day MBS trying to pretend it's all business as usual post purge
  • 18 hours IBM and Walmart Using Blockchain to Keep Food Fresh
  • 2 hours Dow drops another 1000 points, Jim Rogers calls 'doozy' bear market
  • 1 day US will become net energy exporter by 2022-EIA
  • 1 hour HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 19 hours UK restarts search for area to host highly radioactive waste

Breaking News:

Libya’s January Oil Production Highest In Nearly Five Years

LNG: Glut Today, Shortage Tomorrow

LNG: Glut Today, Shortage Tomorrow

The IEA predicts that the…

The World’s Largest “Virtual Power Plant”

The World’s Largest “Virtual Power Plant”

Tesla has announced plans to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Seeks $100B Investments To Revive Oil, Transport Sectors

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 09, 2018, 12:00 PM CST Iraq

Iraq is looking to attract US$100 billion worth of foreign investment that would help it rebuild its oil refining and petrochemicals sectors and reconstruct crucial infrastructure after it repelled Islamic State out of its territory following a three-year war against the militants.

In December last year, Iraq declared the war with ISIS over and is now seeking foreign investments in major projects that would help it to revive its economy, which has also been hurt by low oil prices.

Ahead of a conference on Iraq’s reconstruction that will be held in Kuwait next week, Iraq’s National Investment Commission published a list of major strategic projects available for investment, with 157 different opportunities up for grabs.

A total of 18 investment opportunities are up on offer in the chemicals, petrochemicals, fertilizers, and refinery sectors.

Iraq—OPEC’s second-largest oil producer behind Saudi Arabia—will be looking to attract investment mostly in the downstream, planning the construction of new refineries with different capacities, including one at the Al-Faw Port with a 300,000-bpd capacity. The other refinery projects are a 150,000-bpd refinery in the Anbar province and a new Al-Nasiriy refinery in Thi Qar province with a production capacity of 150,000 bpd.

Iraq also plans oil storage facilities in the provinces Basra, Mosul, and Saladin.

Related: LNG: Glut Today, Shortage Tomorrow

According to the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Iraq will present at the conference next week feasibility studies for 60 key investment projects with total amount exceeding US$85 billion.     

Railways, airports, and ports construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation are also high on Iraq’s investment opportunities list, including berths for oil products exports and imports at the US$6-billion project for the Grand Port of Al Faw at Basra.

Iraq will probably find investments into the oil industry and agriculture easiest to attract because of its large crude oil reserves and available land and water, Mudhar Saleh, an economic advisor to Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kinder Morgan Accepts B.C. Gauntlet On Trans Mountain

Next Post

Libya’s January Oil Production Highest In Nearly Five Years

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com