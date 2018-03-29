Oil Majors Should Invest In Deepwater Drilling

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 hours 64.94 +0.56 +0.87%
Brent Crude 2 hours 69.54 +0.78 +1.13%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Mars US 2 hours 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 -0.75 -1.12%
Urals 18 hours 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 18 hours 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 2 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 2 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 -0.75 -1.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.93 -0.42 -1.12%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.88 -1.62 -2.40%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.63 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.88 -0.57 -0.94%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.88 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.88 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.63 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.65 -0.91 -1.35%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 18 hours 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.98 -0.52 -0.75%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 -0.75 -1.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.14 -0.87 -1.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 14 hours Between Oil And Solar: $200bn Solar Deal - Saudi Arabia With SoftBank
  • 6 mins President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 4 hours Tic-Toc: Destiny of 300,000 Diesels VW Vehicles In U.S. Is Uncertain- Market or Withdrawal?
  • 4 hours Big Breakthrough: Two Koreas On The Meeting - April 27
  • 11 hours Bailing coal industry-new attempt
  • 22 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 3 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 1 day Looks Unbelievable: Little Magnetic Robot Cleans The Outsides Of Giant Ships
  • 4 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 1 day Waymo Says Its Driverless Technology is Safe
  • 1 day 10 Years After One Of The Biggest Economic Crisis Ever: World Has Survived
  • 14 hours China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 1 day Tesla Is Much More Than an EV Company
  • 10 hours Kim Jong Un in China?
  • 3 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 7 hours Does US power grid need defense?

Breaking News:

Iraq’s Oil Reserves May Be Much Higher Than Thought

Alt Text

Will Lithium-Air Batteries Ever Become Viable?

While the theory behind lithium-air…

Alt Text

Are Oil Stocks Stagnating?

It has been a wild…

Alt Text

The World’s Next Oil Hotspot

Ghana’s oil industry is developing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Jon Sterling

Jon Sterling

Jon Sterling is a New York based writer formerly working in the marine transportation, petroleum and construction industries

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Majors Should Invest In Deepwater Drilling

By Jon Sterling - Mar 29, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Deepwater

Following a record year for production, deepwater drilling may be bound for another round of investment. All the oil and gas exploration financed in the decade of high prices that culminated in 2009’s $100 per barrel prices, has come into production or is soon to come online. From here, without further investment, the major oil companies will be looking at declining output. These big companies, the household names such as Exxon and BP, play the long game when it comes to oil production. They are, for all intents and purposes, the only players in deepwater drilling and must commit to investment soon if they want to avoid production declines.

Oil prices have now been above sixty dollars a barrel for over a full quarter. Not only are prices higher but deepwater drillers have slimmed down production, looking at lean and efficient plays rather than focusing on volume. Whereas the former price point for profitable deepwater drilling may have been in the seventy dollar a barrel range, the oil price crash forced companies to lower profitable production to fifty dollars per barrel, going as low as thirty-five dollars per barrel in some cases. Based on the recent price stability and with the possibility of prices going even higher with geopolitical flashpoints such as Venezuela and Iran, it might be time to go back to the “bad old days” of big fields and volume plays.

Shell, the deepwater leader, seems to have a coherent plan, bidding for deepwater leases in an area contiguous with its Perdido Basin leases all the way to and beyond the undersea border with Mexico, where it has snapped up newly opened leases potentially worth billions. Much of the reason for Mexico opening leasing to foreign companies was national oil company Pemex’s lack of deepwater expertise. But is Mexico ready for deepwater drilling? Political roadblocks could come up as soon as July, as the leading candidate in this year’s presidential race is Andres-Manuel Obrador, the perennial also ran who may finally have such an overwhelming lead that he will end up in Los Pinos, and complicate deepwater drilling by restrictions on foreign companies.

In contrast to Mexico, Brazil has long been a leader in deepwater development. However, it only opened up to independent foreign oilfield development in 2016. The past year has seen bidding from twenty companies on leases in the Copacabana waters, with Exxon the big winner, and over a billion dollars put into Brazilian government coffers. Each of the sixteen big blocks are estimated to contain over a billion barrels of recoverable oil. Related: The End Of The Status Quo In LNG Markets

Norway’s national petroleum company, Statoil, partnered with Exxon in many of its Brazilian bids, but deepwater drilling could not be more complicated than in Norway’s Statoil’s last Great Hope at home, Johan Castberg, the largest untapped field in Norway. The field is north of the Arctic Circle, in depths of up to 400 meters, and situated adjacent to the cod breeding grounds, Norway’s leading fishery, and a powerful lobby who will be sure to make sure the drilling is done with heavy safety oversight or not at all.

The majors may be looking in another direction, seeking to diversify, but ignoring the deepwater sector could be a grave error. The two top players, Shell and Exxonmobil, have both been making moves into alternative energy and electric cars. The question is whether they will continue hedging their bets with further investments into alternative energy or whether high oil prices will give them confidence to put money on what is the most challenging play in the petroleum field, deepwater exploration and development.

By Jon Sterling for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

An Energy Crisis Is Looming In South-East Europe

Next Post

EV Battle Heats Up Amid Trump Tariffs
Jon Sterling

Jon Sterling

Jon Sterling is a New York based writer formerly working in the marine transportation, petroleum and construction industries

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

 China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

 $70 Oil Could Spark An Offshore Oil Boom

$70 Oil Could Spark An Offshore Oil Boom

 What Trump's New Appointment Means For Oil Prices

What Trump's New Appointment Means For Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com