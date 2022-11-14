Biden Stresses The Importance Of Cooperation With China Following Xi Meeting

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 88.00 -0.96 -1.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 95.10 -0.89 -0.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 94.69 -0.27 -0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.388 +0.509 +8.66%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.599 -0.011 -0.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%
Chart Mars US 3 days 85.46 +3.44 +4.19%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.599 -0.011 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 90.80 +3.96 +4.56%
Graph up Murban 3 days 94.84 +3.84 +4.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 90.87 +2.41 +2.72%
Graph down Basra Light 349 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 97.63 +2.25 +2.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Girassol 3 days 96.74 +2.22 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.65 +0.38 +0.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 67.71 +2.49 +3.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 91.11 +2.49 +2.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 89.36 +2.49 +2.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 86.51 +2.49 +2.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 83.21 +2.49 +3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 83.21 +2.49 +3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 84.51 +2.49 +3.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 93.46 +2.49 +2.74%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 82.81 +2.49 +3.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.60 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Kansas Common 27 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.28 +1.64 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 4 hours "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days Wind droughts
  • 34 mins Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 6 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Biden Stresses The Importance Of Cooperation With China Following Xi Meeting

Pakistan ‘Has No Option But To Ration’ Natural Gas Supply This Winter

Pakistan ‘Has No Option But To Ration’ Natural Gas Supply This Winter

Pakistan has no other option…

The Best ETFs To Play Energy Markets Right Now

The Best ETFs To Play Energy Markets Right Now

Energy stocks have had a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Stresses The Importance Of Cooperation With China Following Xi Meeting

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 14, 2022, 7:17 AM CST

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met on Monday for the first time in person as leaders of their countries and vowed to keep communication channels open and seek ways to work together on globally important issues.  

U.S.-Chinese relations hit a new low in August after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, in the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years.

China, which claims Taiwan is part of China, slammed the visit, saying that “It has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for ‘Taiwan independence'.”  

Meeting in Indonesia today ahead of the G20 summit, the leaders of the two world superpowers agreed that relations and communication need to improve.

“As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from ... turning into conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation,” President Biden said.

He stressed that he intended to keep the lines of communication open with President Xi and across the board on a government level.

Xi, for his part, said, as carried by Reuters, “So we need to chart the right course for the China-U.S. relationship. We need to find the right direction for the bilateral relationship going forward and elevate the relationship.”

“The world expects that China and the United States will properly handle the relationship,” the Chinese president added.

As well as Taiwan, U.S.-China relations have been roiled in recent years by trade disputes and tariffs and U.S. restrictions on sales of American-made equipment to Chinese chip makers.

There have been quiet efforts on both sides in the past two months to repair U.S-China ties, American officials told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The East Mediterranean Is Primed For A Natural Gas Boom

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com