Tehran Orders New Attacks On Iraq’s Kurdistan Region

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 86.07 -2.89 -3.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 93.37 -2.62 -2.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 94.69 -0.27 -0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 5.986 +0.107 +1.82%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.541 -0.069 -2.63%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.85 +3.53 +3.87%
Chart Mars US 3 days 85.46 +3.44 +4.19%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.540 -0.070 -2.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 90.80 +3.96 +4.56%
Graph up Murban 4 days 94.84 +3.84 +4.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 90.87 +2.41 +2.72%
Graph down Basra Light 350 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 97.63 +2.25 +2.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Girassol 4 days 96.74 +2.22 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.85 +3.53 +3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 57.65 +0.38 +0.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 67.71 +2.49 +3.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 91.11 +2.49 +2.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 89.36 +2.49 +2.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 86.51 +2.49 +2.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 83.21 +2.49 +3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 83.21 +2.49 +3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 84.51 +2.49 +3.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 93.46 +2.49 +2.74%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 82.81 +2.49 +3.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 85.50 +2.50 +3.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 79.25 +2.50 +3.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 84.09 +2.49 +3.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 85.44 +2.49 +3.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 85.44 +2.49 +3.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 85.50 +2.50 +3.01%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 98.77 +2.49 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 53 mins Energy Armageddon
  • 8 hours "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 9 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 6 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 5 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

South Africa’s Energy Crisis May Last For Years

Energy Security Becomes A Priority Amid Global Energy Crisis

Energy Security Becomes A Priority Amid Global Energy Crisis

While energy security is top…

High LNG Prices Have Sparked Demand Destruction In India

High LNG Prices Have Sparked Demand Destruction In India

High natural gas prices have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Tehran Orders New Attacks On Iraq’s Kurdistan Region

By RFE/RL staff - Nov 14, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has fired on targets in Iraq's northern Kurdish region, the latest round of attacks on the area in recent weeks.

Iranian media, including, IRNA, Tasnim and the Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, said bases of "terrorist groups" in the Kurdish region of Iraq were targeted with missiles and drones.

According to Tariq Haidari, the mayor of northern Iraqi city of Koye, at least one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in the attacks on the headquarters of an Iranian-Kurdish party in this city near the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region Erbil.

The AP news agency quoted a security official from the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran, one of the exiled groups targeted, as saying they had suffered casualties but did not provide more details. The official was not authorized to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity. The party has waged an insurgency against the Iranian government since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In September, the IRGC issued a statement saying such attack operations would continue as long as the bases of "terrorist groups" were not removed and as long as regional authorities "do not act according to their commitments."

The IRGC has accused Iraq-based Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest" amid protests that erupted nearly two months ago in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.

The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has accused, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.

The wave of protests and the government crackdown that followed have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Stresses The Importance Of Cooperation With China Following Xi Meeting

Next Post

Crypto Markets Are A Mess As Firms Scramble To Soothe Investor Jitters

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com