Markets Unfazed As Pelosi Lands In Taiwan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 94.42 +0.53 +0.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 99.93 -0.10 -0.10%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 100.2 -0.31 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 7.706 -0.577 -6.97%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 3.057 +0.059 +1.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 34 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.8 -4.04 -3.64%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 98.62 +2.20 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.057 +0.059 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 34 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 34 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 34 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 246 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 34 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 34 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 34 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 34 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.8 -4.04 -3.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 76.12 +2.44 +3.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 79.79 -4.73 -5.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 96.04 -4.73 -4.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 94.29 -4.73 -4.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 92.19 -4.73 -4.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 89.34 -4.73 -5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 89.34 -4.73 -5.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 91.44 -4.73 -4.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 94.99 -4.73 -4.74%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 89.64 -4.73 -5.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 99.59 -1.77 -1.75%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.50 -4.75 -4.99%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 84.25 -4.75 -5.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 108.8 +1.57 +1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.50 -4.75 -4.99%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.25 -2.50 -2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 108.4 -1.53 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

WTI Eases After API Reports Surprise Build

Biden's Risky Middle Eastern Rubicon

Biden's Risky Middle Eastern Rubicon

President Biden has begun his…

The EU Has Frozen $13 Billion In Russian Assets

The EU Has Frozen $13 Billion In Russian Assets

The European Union says its…

Is Biden Ready To Ease Sanctions Against Venezuela?

Is Biden Ready To Ease Sanctions Against Venezuela?

The United States appears to…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Markets Unfazed As Pelosi Lands In Taiwan

By ZeroHedge - Aug 02, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Earlier this year, the Economist called Taiwan the “most dangerous place on Earth” in one of its cover stories.
  • The small island has been at the core of rising tensions between the world’s two most powerful countries.
  • Stock markets have been relatively calm as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taipei.
Join Our Community

Despite rising tensions between the world’s two most powerful countries over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, global risk markets have been quite resilient.

That fits the historical pattern since markets often struggle to handicap geopolitical risks pre-emptively. Investors may also take comfort that market reaction to geopolitical events tends to be short-lived. Either way, we are in unchartered territory, and these risks increase the appeal of bonds in both countries.

Earlier this year, the Economist called Taiwan the “most dangerous place on Earth” in one of its cover stories. So reports about Pelosi’s potential landmark visit and angry protests from Beijing naturally put people on edge. The White House briefed reporters about possible responses from China, including firing missiles into the Taiwan Strait, launching new military operations, crossing an unofficial no-fly zone between Taiwan and the mainland and making “spurious” legal claims about the strait.

Yet global markets have largely dismissed it as a non-event. While the yuan weakened 0.5%, its one-week volatility was largely muted. ADRs of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chipmaker, barely moved; neither did the S&P 500.

It’s not the first time that markets have remained relatively calm amid rising geopolitical risks. Despite weeks of military buildup on the Ukraine border, markets generally underestimated the risk of Russia’s invasion. It underscores the difficulty investors face when trying to price in the risk of wars.

Bhanu Baweja, UBS’s chief strategist, did recommend his clients hedge the risk of the Russia-Ukraine war before Putin eventually invaded, a call that proved to be prescient. He says the situation in China is different. First, the timeline of a possible confrontation over Taiwan is less clear cut than it was with Russia’s attack, making hedging more difficult.

In addition, foreign investors have pulled out of China’s bond market and inflows to stocks have diminished since Russia’s invasion sparked concern about potential secondary sanctions against China. The need for hedging is less so. It’s more of a slow-burning situation than a cut-and-run, he said.

Investors also may be lulled into complacency by past experiences. “People are numbed. People do expect some non-negligible risk of Pelosi visiting and China reacting poorly ... i.e. a lot more war planes over, and military exercises near, Taiwan,” said Jason Hsu, chief investment officer at Rayliant Global Advisors.  “But that’s not new and have historically not led to actually conflicts.”

Finally, markets’ reactions to geopolitical risks tend to be short-lived. For example, US stocks actually increased during the Cuban missile crisis and rallied even more in six months.

Source: Amundi

Of course, that markets haven’t preemptively reacted doesn’t mean the risk is gone and that investors won’t sell later. If anything, these developments reinforce the rationale for the current bond rally since investors are already concerned about a potential recession.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Ukrainian Grain Shipment Hailed As A “Relief For The World”
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions

NOCs, Not Big Oil, Are Responsible For Most Emissions
Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week

Why Oil Prices Could Spike Next Week
Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy
Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand
Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com