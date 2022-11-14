The East Mediterranean Is Primed For A Natural Gas Boom

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 88.14 -0.82 -0.92%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 95.25 -0.74 -0.77%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 94.69 -0.27 -0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.175 +0.296 +5.03%
Graph down Gasoline 27 mins 2.602 -0.008 -0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%
Chart Mars US 3 days 85.46 +3.44 +4.19%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 2.602 -0.008 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 90.80 +3.96 +4.56%
Graph up Murban 3 days 94.84 +3.84 +4.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 90.87 +2.41 +2.72%
Graph down Basra Light 349 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 97.63 +2.25 +2.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Girassol 3 days 96.74 +2.22 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.65 +0.38 +0.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 67.71 +2.49 +3.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 91.11 +2.49 +2.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 89.36 +2.49 +2.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 86.51 +2.49 +2.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 83.21 +2.49 +3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 83.21 +2.49 +3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 84.51 +2.49 +3.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 93.46 +2.49 +2.74%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 82.81 +2.49 +3.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.60 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Kansas Common 27 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.28 +1.64 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 11 days Wind droughts
  • 8 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 29 mins "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 25 mins The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 16 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 17 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

The East Mediterranean Is Primed For A Natural Gas Boom

IMF: Middle East Needs To Invest $1 Trillion By 2030 To Meet Emissions Pledges

IMF: Middle East Needs To Invest $1 Trillion By 2030 To Meet Emissions Pledges

The Middle East’s energy transition…

EU Leaders Accuse U.S. Natural Gas Producers Of Profiteering

EU Leaders Accuse U.S. Natural Gas Producers Of Profiteering

EU leaders are accusing U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The East Mediterranean Is Primed For A Natural Gas Boom

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 14, 2022, 5:00 AM CST

The Eastern Mediterranean could become a “stable supplier of energy” to the European Union if the recent maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon spurs more investment in the region, the head of the company that launched the latest gas production project says.  

“I think there is a lot more gas to be found,” Mathios Rigas, chief executive of Energean, told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday.

Energean said at the end of October that first gas was achieved at the Karish field offshore Israel, two weeks after Israel and Lebanon reached a historic agreement to settle their long-running dispute over their maritime border.

“We have delivered a landmark project that brings competition to the Israeli gas market, enhances security of energy supply in the East Med region and brings affordable and clean energy that will displace coal-fired power generation, making a material impact to the environment,” Energean’s Rigas said last month.

The Israel-Lebanon deal could pave the way to more oil and gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean region where major gas discoveries have been made in recent years. The settling of the dispute could encourage more investment in gas supply from an area close to the EU which, in the future, could help the bloc diversify its gas supply sources as it seeks to ditch Russian gas dependence by 2027.

More exploration and investments in the Eastern Mediterranean could make the region a “stable supplier of energy” for the EU, Energean’s Rigas told FT.

Under the Israel-Lebanon agreement, the Karish oil and gas field and an area known as the Qanaa prospect are expected to be in Israeli and Lebanese waters, respectively. 

A week after the border deal, Lebanon urged French supermajor TotalEnergies, which owns the contract to explore Lebanese waters, to start drilling in Block 9.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Treasury Secretary: A Russian Oil Price Cap Will Benefit China And India

Next Post

U.S. Treasury Secretary: A Russian Oil Price Cap Will Benefit China And India

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com