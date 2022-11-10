Oil Prices Jump As U.S. Inflation Comes Below Expectations

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 86.68 +0.85 +0.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 93.65 +1.00 +1.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 92.64 +1.22 +1.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.028 +0.163 +2.78%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.586 +0.042 +1.63%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 82.03 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.586 +0.042 +1.63%

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.29 -2.51 -2.73%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.58 -2.33 -2.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.56 -3.49 -3.79%
Graph down Basra Light 345 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 95.74 -3.68 -3.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.79 -3.35 -3.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.27 -3.16 -5.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 64.58 -3.08 -4.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 87.98 -3.08 -3.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 86.23 -3.08 -3.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 83.38 -3.08 -3.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 81.38 -3.08 -3.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 90.33 -3.08 -3.30%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 79.68 -3.08 -3.72%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.25 -2.75 -3.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.04 -2.88 -3.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.72 -2.38 -2.38%

Oil Prices Jump As U.S. Inflation Comes Below Expectations

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 10, 2022, 8:00 AM CST
  • U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics presented lower-than-expected inflation figures for October.
  • Oil recouped earlier losses and WTI crude traded 1.5% higher at 08:00 AM CT.
  • A potentially slower pace of interest rate increases could reinvigorate economic growth and oil demand growth.
Oil prices erased earlier losses and moved higher on Thursday just after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released data for October showing that inflation in the United States last month was lower than expected.

Oil prices erased the small losses of the day after the cooler-than-expected inflation data and jumped by more than 1% as of 8:50 a.m. ET. The U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, was up by 1.50% at $87.05, with the international benchmark Brent Crude, rallying 1.45% at $93.94.   

The U.S. Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 0.4% in October from September, the CPI data showed. This compares with the expectation of a 0.6% increase in consumer prices month over month. 

Over the last 12 months, the CPI increased by 7.7% before seasonal adjustment, which again was lower than the 7.9% expected annual inflation for October.  

“The all items index increased 7.7 percent for the 12 months ending October, this was the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending January 2022,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

Core CPI, that is, without the food and energy indexes, rose by 0.3% in October from September, compared to expectations of a 0.5% increase. For the 12 months to October, core inflation was at 6.3% versus the 6.5% expected by analysts.   

The lower-than-expected inflation data instilled confidence in the markets, including the oil market, that the Fed may have reasons to pivot from the aggressive interest rate hikes in recent months. A potentially slower pace of interest rate increases could reinvigorate economic growth and oil demand growth.

Speculation about a Fed pivot on interest rate hikes to tame inflation sent oil prices higher at the end of last week.

Today, the U.S. dollar slid after the inflation data, further boosting oil prices which typically have an inverse correlation to the greenback.  

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

