Berkshire Hathaway Buys Up Even More Occidental Petroleum Shares

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.54 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.37 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.96 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.670 -0.017 -0.63%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.688 -0.013 -0.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.48 -2.00 -2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 76.48 -3.13 -3.93%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.688 -0.013 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.68 +0.49 +0.59%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.83 +0.62 +0.73%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.41 -1.79 -2.18%
Graph down Basra Light 463 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.96 -1.87 -2.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.48 -2.00 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.48 -2.00 -2.31%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.79 -1.74 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.58 -3.19 -4.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 24 hours 59.21 +0.78 +1.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 24 hours 82.61 +0.78 +0.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 24 hours 80.86 +0.78 +0.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 24 hours 78.01 +0.78 +1.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 24 hours 74.71 +0.78 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 74.71 +0.78 +1.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 76.01 +0.78 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 84.96 +0.78 +0.93%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 74.31 +0.78 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 72.21 +1.52 +2.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.94 +1.72 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 1 day How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 9 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 9 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Berkshire Hathaway Buys Up Even More Occidental Petroleum Shares

Oil Rebounds On Smaller Than Expected Crude Build

Oil Rebounds On Smaller Than Expected Crude Build

Crude prices rose slightly on…

Offshore Oil And Gas Drilling: A Comprehensive Guide

Offshore Oil And Gas Drilling: A Comprehensive Guide

This guide provides an overview…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Berkshire Hathaway Buys Up Even More Occidental Petroleum Shares

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 08, 2023, 12:58 AM CST

Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway has increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum further, paying some $350 million in three purchases in the past few days, adding close to 5.8 million shares to its already substantial interest in the company.

According to CNBC, Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Occidental, after the latest purchases, stands at 200.2 million shares and is worth some $12.2 billion, based on the closing price of the stock on Tuesday.

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying stock in Occidental for more than a year now, raising its stake from below 14% to over 20%. The purchases sparked speculation that the investment firm may be planning to take over the oil company, especially after it received regulatory approval to buy up to 50 % of Occidental last year.

Three years ago, Berkshire Hathaway funded Oxy’s takeover of Anadarko with $10 billion in the form of equity. It was as part of this deal that the investment firm received the stock purchase warrants that could see it acquire 20% or more in Occidental.

Occidental bought Anadarko for $55 billion in 2019, making it one of the biggest M&A deals in energy over the past few years. In that, it outbid Chevron, which had earlier announced a bid for the energy company.

To date, as part of the funding deal, Berkshire Hathaway holds $10 billion worth of Oxy preferred stock and warrants for another 83.9 million shares.

CNBC noted in its report that Occidental’s chief executive Vicki Hollub had recently met with Warren Buffett and they’d discussed the oil and gas industry and the technology used in it.

The last time Berkshire bought Oxy stock was last September, raising its stake to 21.4%. This has now risen further to 22.2%, according to Reuters. The stake will result in annual dividends worth $144 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Petrobras’ Change In Strategy Provokes Strong Reactions

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com