  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 30 mins Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 2 hours The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 1 hour Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 7 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 21 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 6 hours Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 1 day Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 17 hours Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 7 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 3 days Enough is Enough...
  • 16 hours Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules

Breaking News:

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

Oil Price Crash Led To Exxon's Worst Loss In Its Modern History

Oil Price Crash Led To Exxon's Worst Loss In Its Modern History

Following the oil price and…

Following the oil price and…

IMF: Global Oil Demand Will Shrink By 8% In 2020

IMF: Global Oil Demand Will Shrink By 8% In 2020

The IMF sees global oil…

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

By Irina Slav - Aug 07, 2020, 9:45 AM CDT

BP will sell oil and gas assets to fund its ambitious low-carbon strategy even if prices improve, three unnamed sources told Reuters.

A tenfold increase in investments in low carbon businesses to some $5 billion annually is among BP’s new strategic priorities for the next ten years as the supermajor shifts away from its core business and aims to become a net-zero company by 2050.

In addition to the sizeable increase in low-carbon investments, BP will also suspend all future oil and gas exploration in new countries and shrink its production of hydrocarbons by 40 percent by 2030, chief executive Bernard Looney said in a LinkedIn post earlier this week.

In June, the supermajor revised down its long-term projection for Brent crude to $55 a barrel for the period between 2021 and 2050 and said it would base its investment appraisal plans on that price level. The company also reported upstream exploration writeoffs of $6.5 billion for the second quarter, as it had warned in June, on the back of the oil price collapse and the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides the writeoffs, BP’s price assumption revision meant that some $17.5 billion worth of assets became stranded, or unviable under current prices. But even if prices recover to $65 or $70 a barrel, BP will not be using them, the Reuters source said; it will sell them.

Description: Rig Count In Cowboy State Falls To Zero

The plan makes sense in light of the company’s new priorities. BP announced its plan to become a net-zero company by 2050 in February, shortly before the pandemic unraveled the oil and gas industry, providing an opportunity for the low-carbon agenda to gain even more priority.

“We believe this new strategy provides a comprehensive and coherent approach to turn our net zero ambition into action. Of course, to drive the necessary change in global energy systems will take action from everyone,” chief executive Bernard Looney said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Global Natural Gas Demand Set For Long-Term Growth After COVID

