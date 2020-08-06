Rig Count In Cowboy State Falls To Zero

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.27 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.46 +0.29 +0.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.217 +0.026 +1.19%
Graph up Mars US 16 hours 43.29 +0.54 +1.26%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 45.34 +1.07 +2.42%
Graph up Urals 1 day 43.75 +1.00 +2.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 40.23 +0.73 +1.85%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.217 +0.026 +1.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 43.77 +0.73 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 1 day 44.16 +0.83 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 45.24 +1.53 +3.50%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 46.11 +0.49 +1.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 45.67 +1.52 +3.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 46.29 +1.66 +3.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 45.34 +1.07 +2.42%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 29.07 -0.27 -0.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 30.24 +0.49 +1.65%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 41.19 +0.49 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 42.59 +0.49 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 38.84 +0.49 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 37.69 +0.49 +1.32%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 37.69 +0.49 +1.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 39.04 +0.49 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 40.79 +0.49 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 37.19 +0.49 +1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 38.50 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 32.25 +0.25 +0.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 42.74 +0.59 +1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 36.14 +0.49 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 40.09 +0.49 +1.24%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 40.09 +0.49 +1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 38.50 +0.25 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 32.50 +0.50 +1.56%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 46.93 +0.49 +1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 1 hour While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 3 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 1 min Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 6 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 10 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 5 mins The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 16 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 days Enough is Enough...
  • 11 hours Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 3 days What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes

Breaking News:

Appeals Court: Dakota Access Oil Pipeline Can Remain Open

Economic Turmoil Leaves Oil Trapped At $40

Economic Turmoil Leaves Oil Trapped At $40

Oil prices fell on Thursday…

Why Is Carbon Capture Struggling In Texas?

Why Is Carbon Capture Struggling In Texas?

While carbon capture is most…

Apple Overtakes Saudi Aramco As The World’s Most Valuable Company

Apple Overtakes Saudi Aramco As The World’s Most Valuable Company

It is a time for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rig Count In Cowboy State Falls To Zero

By Irina Slav - Aug 06, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The last active drilling rig in Wyoming was idled yesterday, leaving the state with no operating rigs for only the second time in its oil and gas history.

The AP reports that the gas rig was located near the border with Colorado and quotes the executive director of the state’s Petroleum Association, Pete Obermueller, as saying, “It is historic, but not in a great way. There are so many jobs attached to these rigs, and now, people are painfully learning so much revenue is attached too. It’s mind boggling and hard to capture the impact.”

A year ago, there were 37 active drilling rigs in the Cowboy State, which is one of the oldest legacy oil-producing regions, if not one of the largest. For the whole of 2019, companies operating in Wyoming pumped 102.1 million barrels of crude, which was substantially higher than the 2018 output, which stood at 87.9 million barrels.

Now, with the crisis bringing drilling to zero, the state has plans to stimulate the industry with new tax incentives. The Wyoming legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee has sponsored a bill proposing tax relief for oil and gas companies in a bid to stimulate an increase in production.

The bill calls for a tax exemption once the price of West Texas Intermediate reaches $45 per barrel for light sweet crude and $38 per barrel for sour grades produced in the state.

The incentive, if approved, would only be in effect for 12 months after the benchmark oil price reaches the desired level, but according to the bill’s sponsors, it could go a long way towards providing the local oil and gas industry with the motivation to bring back the drilling rigs.

“We’re recognizing that if [the] price is too low, companies are not going to come back anyway. So, we’re gonna set it at maybe a break-even to get a company over the hump to choose Wyoming over North Dakota, to choose Wyoming over New Mexico,” the Petroleum Association’s Obermueller said at the time in comments on the news.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Is Using The Pandemic As An Excuse To Not Buy U.S. Energy
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is Finally Being Built

The World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is Finally Being Built
Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again

Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again
The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Why Natural Gas Prices Just Exploded

Why Natural Gas Prices Just Exploded
U.S. Shale Faces Another Round Of Bankruptcies

U.S. Shale Faces Another Round Of Bankruptcies



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com