BP Could Book Massive $20 Billion Writeoff On Oil Assets

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 36.72 +0.46 +1.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 39.46 +0.73 +1.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.680 -0.051 -2.95%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 36.46 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 35.06 -2.03 -5.47%
Graph up Urals 5 days 40.75 +0.20 +0.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 31.42 -3.01 -8.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.680 -0.051 -2.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 38.74 -2.33 -5.67%
Graph down Murban 4 days 38.93 -2.32 -5.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 34.14 +0.04 +0.12%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 42.33 +0.59 +1.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 38.39 -0.10 -0.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 37.87 +0.01 +0.03%
Chart Girassol 4 days 39.71 -0.03 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 35.06 -2.03 -5.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 25.05 -0.12 -0.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 32.76 -0.08 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 35.26 -0.08 -0.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 36.66 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 36.26 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 31.76 -0.08 -0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 36.26 -0.08 -0.22%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 31.26 -0.08 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 37.34 -3.20 -7.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 32.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 26.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 40.20 -2.26 -5.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 29.49 -0.80 -2.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 33.44 -0.80 -2.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 33.44 -0.80 -2.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 32.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 26.50 -2.75 -9.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 40.65 -2.53 -5.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 11 mins Enough is Enough...
  • 2 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 2 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 2 days OPEC+ oil cut deal for 1 month，But Why the oil price down?
  • 1 day Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 19 hours Strange Rites Book Review. Modern Culture &Religion
  • 3 hours Did China Blink ? Former Chinese Finance Minister speaks about U.S. and Chinese relationship , " . . . . and that the two countries should “waste no time” improving them"
  • 3 days Hong Kong losing „special status” with US. Much ado about nothing.
  • 4 hours COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 3 days Trump waves a Bible
  • 2 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 5 hours National Guard kills again
  • 1 day Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 3 days Why Oil could hit $100

Breaking News:

Top Oil Refiners Aim To Boost Synthetic Fuel Sales

The True Impact Of COVID-19 On Natural Gas Demand

The True Impact Of COVID-19 On Natural Gas Demand

Natural gas demand is set…

The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil

The Real Reason China Is Importing So Much Oil

China blew past its crude…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Could Book Massive $20 Billion Writeoff On Oil Assets

By Irina Slav - Jun 15, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

BP has warned it will book pre-tax writeoffs on assets and exploration to the tune of $16-21 billion in its second-quarter results as it revised down its long-term oil price assumption and launched a review into its exploration plans.

The review and the revision that will lead to the writeoffs follow the company’s aggressive pursuit of net zero goals for 2050.

BP now expects the long-term average price for Brent crude to be $55 per barrel over the period between 2021 and 2050, and it will base its investment appraisal plans on this price, the company said in a press release today.

“However, bp currently estimates that non-cash, pre-tax impairment charges against property, plant & equipment (PP&E) in the range of $8 billion to $11 billion, and write-offs of exploration intangibles in the range of $8 billion to $10 billion, will be reported in its second-quarter 2020 results,” the supermajor said.

Post-tax impairments and writeoffs will be in the range of $13 to $17.5 billion. For context, BP said that at the end of the first quarter, its total properties, plants, and equipment—the basis for the writeoffs—totalled $130.2 billion in value, of which $88.6 billion in oil and gas properties. Exploration intangibles totalled $14.2 billion.

BP, like its European peers, has been cutting spending on its core business and increasing investments in alternative energy, driven by the new clean energy goals but also by the coronavirus pandemic, which will have a lasting effect on the industry.

“In February we set out to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner,” BP chief executive Bernard Looney said in a LinkedIn post. “Since then we have been in action, developing our strategy to become a more diversified, resilient and lower carbon company. As part of that process, we have been reviewing our price assumptions over a longer horizon. That work has been informed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which increasingly looks as if it will have an enduring economic impact.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Alberta To Cut Red Tape For New Oil Projects

Next Post

Aramco Completes $69 Billion Sabic Takeover

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Is Too Important To Fail

 Alt text

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com