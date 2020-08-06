Global Natural Gas Demand Set For Long-Term Growth After COVID

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.99 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 26 mins 45.09 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.156 -0.009 -0.42%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 43.05 -0.24 -0.55%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.34 +1.07 +2.42%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 44.45 +0.70 +1.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.23 +0.73 +1.85%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.156 -0.009 -0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.77 +0.73 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.16 +0.83 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.24 +1.53 +3.50%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.11 +0.49 +1.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 45.67 +1.52 +3.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 45.75 +1.96 +4.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 46.29 +1.66 +3.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.34 +1.07 +2.42%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 mins 28.26 -0.81 -2.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.24 +0.49 +1.65%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 41.19 +0.49 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 42.59 +0.49 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 38.84 +0.49 +1.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.69 +0.49 +1.32%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.69 +0.49 +1.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 39.04 +0.49 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 40.79 +0.49 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.19 +0.49 +1.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.90 +0.58 +1.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 32.00 -0.25 -0.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 42.74 +0.59 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 35.90 -0.24 -0.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.85 -0.24 -0.60%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.85 -0.24 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.50 +0.50 +1.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.93 +0.49 +1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 5 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 5 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 2 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 12 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 17 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 39 mins The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 21 mins Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 3 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 days Enough is Enough...
  • 17 hours Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 3 days What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes

Breaking News:

Global Natural Gas Demand Set For Long-Term Growth After COVID

Venezuela’s Rig Count Officially Falls To Zero

Venezuela’s Rig Count Officially Falls To Zero

Venezuela no longer has any…

Will Low Prices Save Long-Term Oil Demand?

Will Low Prices Save Long-Term Oil Demand?

Will low gasoline prices will…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Global Natural Gas Demand Set For Long-Term Growth After COVID

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 06, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

The world’s consumption of natural gas is set to decline by 4 percent this year, but global demand will return to growth after the pandemic, thanks to low natural gas prices and stricter environmental policies, a new report showed on Thursday.  

The Global Gas Report 2020 – published by the International Gas Union (IGU), research company BloombergNEF (BNEF), and Italian gas infrastructure firm Snam – says that the trend of increased natural gas demand due to environmental concerns, which was already underway before the pandemic, will continue after COVID-19 is under control.   

The International Energy Agency (IEA) also sees global natural gas demand dropping by 4 percent in 2020, which would be the largest demand shock for gas markets in recorded history, with consumption of natural gas expected to drop by twice the amount it did after the 2008 financial crisis.

The cost-competitiveness of natural gas and the increased access to gas in developing countries are set to be the key drivers of higher gas demand in the medium term, especially for liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Global Gas Report 2020 found.

Global LNG imports could return to their 2019 level quickly, as soon as in 2021, depending on the persistence and longevity of the pandemic.

“The pandemic has created disruption in the global energy sector, but low gas prices will ultimately stimulate demand growth as the economy recovers. We have already seen unprecedented coal-to-gas switching in Europe, and clean air policies in major growth markets such as India and China will drive more gas adoption in the next few years,” said Ashish Sethia, global head of commodities at BNEF.

For the longer term, however, low-carbon gas technologies would be needed, but they will depend on significant investments and policy actions, the report said.

“It is increasingly clear that the goals of the Paris Agreement cannot be met without a substantial scale-up of clean gas technologies – such as hydrogen,” Jon Moore, CEO of BNEF, said.

“While the economics are challenging today, a joined-up policy approach could unleash the investment needed to bring costs down, develop scalable business models and drive adoption across the hard-to-abate sectors.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Cost Of Shale Gas Drilling Permit In Pennsylvania Jumps 150%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw
Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com