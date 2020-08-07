Chinese Oil Imports Slip But Remain 25% Higher Than In 2019

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.59 -0.36 -0.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.69 -0.40 -0.89%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.255 +0.090 +4.16%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 43.05 -0.24 -0.55%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.17 -0.17 -0.37%
Graph up Urals 2 days 44.45 +0.70 +1.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.63 -0.27 -0.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.63 -0.27 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.12 -0.11 -0.27%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.255 +0.090 +4.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.57 -0.20 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.05 -0.11 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 44.61 -0.63 -1.39%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.72 -0.39 -0.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 45.04 -0.63 -1.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.82 -0.93 -2.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.45 -0.84 -1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.17 -0.17 -0.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 28.26 -0.81 -2.79%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 30.00 -0.24 -0.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.95 -0.24 -0.58%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.35 -0.24 -0.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.60 -0.24 -0.62%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 37.45 -0.24 -0.64%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.45 -0.24 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 38.80 -0.24 -0.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.55 -0.24 -0.59%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 36.95 -0.24 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.63 -0.27 -0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 32.00 -0.25 -0.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.49 +0.75 +1.75%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 35.90 -0.24 -0.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 39.85 -0.24 -0.60%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.85 -0.24 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 38.25 -0.25 -0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.25 -0.25 -0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.69 -0.24 -0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 5 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 8 minutes Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 5 hours Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 5 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 8 hours The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 5 hours Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 6 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 49 mins The Core Issue Of US Chaos..Finally disclosed
  • 4 hours Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 5 hours China's impending economic meltdown
  • 6 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 6 hours Brent above $45. Holding breath for $50??
  • 37 mins Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 4 hours Russia Trying To Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Data, Say UK, U.S. and Canada
  • 1 day End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand

Breaking News:

Jet Fuel Demand Still Has A Long Way To Recovery

East Coast Oil Refiners At Risk As Tropical Storm Isaias Approaches

East Coast Oil Refiners At Risk As Tropical Storm Isaias Approaches

Tropical storm Isaias is threatening…

Russia’s Largest Coal Mine Gets Unexpected New Owner

Russia’s Largest Coal Mine Gets Unexpected New Owner

Russia coal exports to Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Oil Imports Slip But Remain 25% Higher Than In 2019

By Irina Slav - Aug 07, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

China imported 12.08 million bpd of crude oil last month, according to official customs data, which was lower than the record-breaking import rate in June but 25 percent higher than the average for July 2019, Reuters reported.

The official data confirms OilX’s report released earlier this week, which said July imports were 3 percent below the June average.

The increase on an annual basis came because a lot of cheap oil bought in April when prices were at their lowest only now arrived at Chinese ports and some delayed oil cargoes cleared customs only last month, Reuters noted.

China has been the focus of attention for oil exporters as a weathervane of global demand since the country is the largest importer of crude oil in the world. While imports surged during the pandemic, there has been a worry that this surge will begin slowing down as China fills up its storage space, and demand for fuels in Asia remained stagnant.

China’s oil imports over the first half of the year averaged 10.78 million bpd, up by 10 percent on the year, despite the pandemic. What’s perhaps more interesting is that China’s oil imports from the U.S. rose, according to a Refinitiv analyst, to as much as 5 million tons, which is equal to more than 1 million bpd.

Related: Argentina Scrambles To Salvage Its Shale Boom

China undertook to purchase $25.3 billion in U.S. energy products this year as part of the trade deal inked by the two countries earlier this year, but as of June, it had only bought some five 5 percent of that, or $1.29 billion worth of U.S. energy products, including crude oil, LNG, and metallurgical coal.

Data from OilX released earlier this week also pointed to a solid increase in U.S. oil imports into China but, the analytics firm noted, such high volumes of imports from the United States are unlikely to be sustainable because of politics and the higher oil prices that may affect China’s future purchases.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

Next Post

Why Is The U.S. Importing So Much Russian Fuel Oil?

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw
India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com