Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.35 +1.71 +3.07%
Brent Crude 64.11 +2.04 +3.29%
Natural Gas 3.134 +0.15 +5.03%
Mars US 57.49 +1.10 +1.95%
Opec Basket 59.15 +0.66 +1.13%
Urals 57.97 +0.43 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.74 +0.02 +0.04%
Natural Gas 3.134 +0.15 +5.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.28 +1.55 +2.64%
Murban 62.88 +1.65 +2.69%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.15 +2.45 +4.25%
Basra Light 59.64 +2.07 +3.60%
Saharan Blend 63.86 +2.58 +4.21%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Girassol 63.90 +2.41 +3.92%
Opec Basket 59.15 +0.66 +1.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.48 +2.96 +7.49%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 61.10 +0.28 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 46.00 +1.25 +2.79%
Buena Vista 62.84 +1.35 +2.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 50 mins Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 3 hours Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 4 hours Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 6 hours Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 7 hours Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 3 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 3 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 3 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 3 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 3 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 3 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 3 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 4 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 4 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 4 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 4 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 4 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 4 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 4 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 4 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 5 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 5 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 5 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 5 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 5 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 5 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 5 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 6 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 6 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 6 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 6 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 6 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 6 days BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 6 days Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 6 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 7 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 7 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 7 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 7 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 7 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen

Breaking News:

Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market

The Key Ingredient In Tomorrow’s Energy Revolution

The Key Ingredient In Tomorrow’s Energy Revolution

While the impact of the…

Saudi Crackdown Was A “Classic Head Fake” For Oil Prices

Saudi Crackdown Was A “Classic Head Fake” For Oil Prices

In the wake of this…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 06, 2017, 2:00 PM CST Libya

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Monday that there had been a “security breach” at the Sharara oil field on Sunday night, which highlights the challenges that Libya’s oil industry faces in steadily recovering production.

There has been a security breach at station 186 of the giant Sharara oil field, due to weak security, NOC said in a brief statement quoted by Reuters, without giving further details.

The Sharara field has seen several disruptions in oil production in recent months. In early October, a blockade by an armed group led to a three-day suspension of production, shutting in more than 230,000 bpd of Libya’s crude oil production.

The blockade took place less than a month after Sharara had returned to pump oil following a two-week disruption at the end of August. 

Before the August shutdown at Sharara, Libya was producing around 1.1 million bpd—after topping 1 million bpd at end-June for the first time in four years.

According to OPEC’s secondary sources, Libya’s crude oil production exceeded 1 million bpd on average in July, dropped to an average of 869,000 bpd in August, and then increased to 923,000 bpd in September, showing the biggest monthly increase in production among OPEC members.

Much of the August and September production losses were due to disruptions in production at the Sharara oil field.

Related: Is This The Cure To Saudi Arabia’s Oil Curse?

Security challenges continue to plague Libya’s oil industry and last week, production dropped by 50,000 bpd at another oil field—Sara—due to protests in the area.

“Oil production from the Sara field at Jikharra has been reduced by 50,000 b/d as a result of protests, at a cost to the Libyan people of approximately $3 million per day,” NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement on Thursday. “Individuals in Jikharra have made a series of demands linked to the implementation of new contract terms for Wintershall, the field operator. However, at NOC we have a very clear position of not making concessions to blockaders. We can discuss what can be done to support the valued and respected Jikharra community once production is restarted, but there is nothing to discuss while production is shut in,” Sanalla said. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters

Next Post

Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com