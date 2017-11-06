Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.35 +1.71 +3.07%
Brent Crude 64.11 +2.04 +3.29%
Natural Gas 3.134 +0.15 +5.03%
Mars US 57.49 +1.10 +1.95%
Opec Basket 59.15 +0.66 +1.13%
Urals 57.97 +0.43 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.74 +0.02 +0.04%
Natural Gas 3.134 +0.15 +5.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.28 +1.55 +2.64%
Murban 62.88 +1.65 +2.69%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.15 +2.45 +4.25%
Basra Light 59.64 +2.07 +3.60%
Saharan Blend 63.86 +2.58 +4.21%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Girassol 63.90 +2.41 +3.92%
Opec Basket 59.15 +0.66 +1.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.48 +2.96 +7.49%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 61.10 +0.28 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 46.00 +1.25 +2.79%
Buena Vista 62.84 +1.35 +2.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 55 mins Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 3 hours Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 4 hours Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 6 hours Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 8 hours Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 3 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 3 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 3 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 3 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 3 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 3 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 3 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 4 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 4 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 4 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 4 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 4 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 4 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 4 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 4 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 5 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 5 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 5 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 5 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 5 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 5 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 5 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 6 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 6 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 6 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 6 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 6 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 6 days BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 6 days Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 6 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 7 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 7 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 7 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 7 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 7 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen

Breaking News:

Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market

Tensions Rise As Iraq Halts Kirkuk Oil Exports

Tensions Rise As Iraq Halts Kirkuk Oil Exports

Oil flow disruptions in the…

U.S. Shale Could Bring Bearishness Back To Markets

U.S. Shale Could Bring Bearishness Back To Markets

Brent oil is sitting comfortably…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Nov 06, 2017, 4:00 PM CST Venezuela

Bonds sold by the Venezuelan government and its state-owned oil company PDVSA moved in opposite directions on Monday as speculation about an upcoming default grew.

President Nicolas Maduro’s regime may default on sovereign bond payments in order to continue servicing debt owed by PDVSA, Reuters reports.

Caracas plans to host its creditors for a special meeting next week to discuss the details of a debt restructuring plan for $60 billion in bonds.

“Some people thought that the refinancing announcement is only going to affect the Republic and not PDVSA,” an executive from a local fund that invests in Venezuelan debt told Reuters. Three other investors who hold the bonds also said they saw similar patterns.

“On balance I think people are reading too much into it,” another anonymous fund manager said regarding talks of an impending federal bond default. “Every single statement around restructuring has mentioned PDVSA as well as the sovereign.”

A $1.2 billion bond payment with no grace period came due last week, but investors still have not seen the money in their bank accounts. Officials said they had initiated the transaction on the due date.

Maduro went on state TV last Thursday and said that he would seek a restructuring of Venezuela’s debt, but his phrasing caused some confusion. As Bloomberg reported on Friday, he switched between “refinancing,” which is a more benign form of negotiation with bondholders, and a “restructuring,” a more technical term that tends to be associated with a default and stiffing creditors.

However, he said it would be the last time it paid creditors in full, and moving forward Venezuela wanted some sort of debt relief. "But after this payment, starting today, I decree a refinancing and a restructuring of the external debt," Maduro said on TV. Again, the implications of this are unclear.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com