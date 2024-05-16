Trump Wants the IEA to Refocus on Fossil Fuels and Energy Security

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.79 +1.16 +1.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.72 +0.97 +1.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.12 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.470 +0.054 +2.24%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.527 +0.030 +1.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.35 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 195 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.527 +0.030 +1.19%

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.19 -0.49 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.60 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.39 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 898 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.03 +0.47 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.06 +0.28 +0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.35 -0.42%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 351 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 64.96 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 80.31 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 78.56 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.66 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 71.36 +0.14 +0.20%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 71.36 +0.14 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 74.41 +0.14 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.36 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 71.76 +0.14 +0.20%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.25 -1.10 -1.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.04 -0.93 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.25 -1.10 -1.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.65 -0.98 -1.17%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Trump Wants the IEA to Refocus on Fossil Fuels and Energy Security

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 16, 2024, 7:42 AM CDT

If Donald Trump wins the presidential election, he is expected to push the International Energy Agency (IEA), for which the United States provides about a quarter of the funding, back to energy security and fossil fuel supply, Reuters reported on Thursday, quoting sources with knowledge of the matter.    [if !supportLineBreakNewLine] [endif]

The Paris-based IEA was created to ensure the security of supply to developed economies in the aftermath of the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s.

In recent years, however, the agency has shifted from this purpose to endorsing the net-zero by 2050 goal and is advocating for a major change in the global energy system to include more electric vehicles (EVs), renewable power supply, hydrogen, and all other low-carbon energy sources. The IEA has even infamously said that no new oil and gas developments would be needed if the world stands a chance of reaching net zero by 2050.

But Trump, if elected U.S. president in November, is likely to pressure the IEA to pivot back to maximizing fossil fuel supply, according to former Trump Administration officials and people familiar with Trump’s thinking on energy who spoke to Reuters.

Trump has not expressed any views regarding the IEA in public, while his campaign declined to comment on the report for Reuters.

According to Reuters’s sources, Trump would seek to replace the current executive director of the IEA, Fatih Birol.

The IEA is currently focused on pushing the net zero and clean energy transition agenda. It has also started to diverge significantly in its oil demand growth forecasts from the OPEC group.

Just this week, the IEA cut its growth forecast for 2024 by 140,000 bpd from its assessment last month, and now sees global oil demand growth at 1.1 million bpd.

With the latest downward revision to oil demand growth, the IEA is further widening the gap in projections with OPEC. The agency sees half the growth, at 1.1 million bpd, compared to OPEC’s continued optimistic view of 2.25-million-bpd global oil demand growth this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

