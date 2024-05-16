Barge Spills Oil After Hitting Bridge Pillar in Galveston Bay

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.39 -0.24 -0.31%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.50 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.64 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.393 -0.023 -0.95%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.505 +0.008 +0.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.35 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 195 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.505 +0.008 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.19 -0.49 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.60 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.39 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 898 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.03 +0.47 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.06 +0.28 +0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.35 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 351 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 64.96 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 80.31 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 78.56 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 74.66 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 71.36 +0.14 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 71.36 +0.14 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 74.41 +0.14 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.36 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 71.76 +0.14 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.25 -1.10 -1.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.04 -0.93 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.25 -1.10 -1.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.65 -0.98 -1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!

Breaking News:

Barge Spills Oil After Hitting Bridge Pillar in Galveston Bay

Hydrogen Trust Outperforms Renewable Energy Peers

Hydrogen Trust Outperforms Renewable Energy Peers

Hydrogenone's investment trust focused on…

Is This The Best Way to Play the Bitcoin Boom in 2024

Is This The Best Way to Play the Bitcoin Boom in 2024

One small miner is emerging…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Barge Spills Oil After Hitting Bridge Pillar in Galveston Bay

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 16, 2024, 5:03 AM CDT

A barge spilled oil in the busy shipping channels in Galveston Bay after slamming into a column of the bridge that connects Galveston and Pelican Island in Texas, local officials said.

No injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident.  

The collision occurred on Wednesday after a tugboat operator pushing two barges lost control of them, Associated Press cited David Flores, a bridge superintendent with the Galveston County Navigation District, as saying.

The high tide and the “very bad” current were the reasons why the tugboat operator lost control of the two barges, Flores added.

The barge that hit the bridge column was carrying a base petroleum product, a type of petroleum oil, Texas officials told the BBC.

Galveston, Texas, hosts major refineries and is a major shipping area as a hub of international seaborne trade, including in oil and refined products.

Experts told AP that the collision is unlikely to significantly impact shipping in Galveston Bay as it occurred in a lesser-used lane.

After the barge slammed into the bridge column, authorities in the City of Galveston said that “Pelican Island Bridge in Galveston is closed to all vehicular traffic.”

“The collision has resulted in an oil spill in the bay. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding and will determine the extent of the spill, as well as initiate the containment and cleanup processes.”

Engineers from the Texas Department of Transportation are also inspecting the roadway to determine if there is damage. The bridge will remain closed until it is deemed safe to use, the City of Galveston authorities said.   

ADVERTISEMENT

The barge collision with the bridge in Galveston occurred less than two months after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore at the end of March. The bridge collapsed after a cargo ship lost power and slammed into the construction, which crumbled within seconds and disrupted navigation near the Baltimore port, which is one of the biggest coal export terminals in America.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Solar Industry Hits Major Milestone With 5 Million Installations

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com