The Controversy That Nearly Destroyed OPEC Has Resurfaced

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.07 -1.05 -1.33%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.41 -0.95 -1.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.16 -1.00 -1.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.349 -0.032 -1.34%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.462 -0.048 -1.92%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.51 -0.60 -0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.43 -0.86 -1.02%
Chart Mars US 193 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.462 -0.048 -1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.58 -1.08 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.90 -1.08 -1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.15 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 897 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.01 -0.74 -0.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.51 -0.60 -0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.51 -0.60 -0.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.58 -0.49 -0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.43 -0.86 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 350 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 65.92 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 81.27 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 79.52 +0.86 +1.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 75.62 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 72.32 +0.86 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 72.32 +0.86 +1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.37 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 82.32 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 72.72 +0.86 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.60 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.35 +0.86 +1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.35 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.60 +0.86 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.60 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.75 +1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.77 +0.27 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 1 day Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

The Controversy That Nearly Destroyed OPEC Has Resurfaced

Europe Is Once Again Worried About Russian Spies

Europe Is Once Again Worried About Russian Spies

Spy dens across Europe are…

Chevy Malibu Discontinued as Company Transitions to EVs

Chevy Malibu Discontinued as Company Transitions to EVs

Chevy's long-running Malibu sedan is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

The Controversy That Nearly Destroyed OPEC Has Resurfaced

By Julianne Geiger - May 14, 2024, 12:17 PM CDT

Kazakhstan reawakened a divisive issue among the OPEC+ group with regard to oil production quotas. Kazakhstan said on Tuesday that it felt it should be allowed to increase its crude oil production in 2025, Interfax reported, despite its membership in the group that seeks to maintain balance in the global crude oil markets.

Kazakhstan’s energy ministry said it had not requested an increase to its allowable production levels for 2025.

Kazakhstan, as a member of the OPEC+ group, stated its desire to pump more oil ahead of the OPEC+ meeting to be held on June 1, and ahead of the review of members’ production capacity, which is due by the end of June and which will be used as a baseline for any subsequent production cuts in 2025. Anonymous OPEC+ sources have confirmed that the subject of these baseline figures will not be discussed in the June 1 meeting because all members won’t be ready for that discussion until later.

The group’s baseline figures, which are used to divvy up production cuts to its membership, have been the subject of debate in recent years, even threatening the very existence of the oil group.

Last summer, the UAE said it would not join in OPEC’s voluntary production cuts and has argued for years that its baseline was “unfair” and that it should be allowed to pump more as it lifts its production capacity. Rumors circulated that the UAE—OPEC’s third-largest producer— might leave the group if baselines weren’t adjusted upwards—a move that could strip away OPEC’s clout. 

In June 2023, OPEC+ revised the UAE’s quota up to 3.219 million bpd for 2024.

The UAE’s state-run oil company, Adnoc, revised its maximum crude oil production capacity figure on its website earlier this month in the runup to the June 1 meeting to 4.85 million bpd, and has made public its plans to increase its production capacity to 5 million bpd by 2027.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set for Slight Drop Ahead of Memorial Day

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Iran’s Response To Israel’s Strike Was Pure Political Theater
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com