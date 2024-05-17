Get Exclusive Intel
Saudi Aramco Signs MOUs with U.S. Firms to Advance Lower-Carbon Solutions

Saudi Aramco Signs MOUs with U.S. Firms to Advance Lower-Carbon Solutions

By Julianne Geiger - May 17, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

In a strategic move to bolster its commitment to sustainable energy, Saudi Aramco (2223.SE) has entered into three significant memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with U.S. companies Aeroseal, Spiritus, and Rondo. The agreements aim to explore and develop lower-carbon energy solutions, as detailed in an official statement released on Friday.

Improving Pipeline Integrity

The MOU with Aeroseal—an energy efficiency solutions provider—focuses on the deployment and commercialization of its innovative technology designed to enhance the efficiency of gas pipelines, specializing in leak mitigation solutions. Aeroseal is touted as a leading climate tech innovator specializing in reducing GHG emissions by reducing energy consumption in buildings by sealing air leaks.

Direct Air Capture Initiatives

In collaboration with Spiritus, Saudi Aramco plans to explore opportunities in direct air capture (DAC) technology. This initiative aims to reduce the energy requirements associated with capturing carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere, a crucial step in mitigating climate change.

Heat Battery Deployment

The agreement with Rondo involves the potential deployment of heat battery technology across Aramco's global facilities. These heat batteries are designed to reduce operating costs and emissions, aligning with Aramco's goals of enhancing energy efficiency and lowering its carbon footprint.

Strategic Timing

These MOUs were signed during the visit of U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to Saudi Arabia, highlighting the strategic importance of international cooperation in addressing global energy challenges. The visit underscores the growing collaboration between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia in the energy sector, particularly in the development and deployment of sustainable technologies.

Background and Financial Performance

Despite the strategic advancements in sustainability, Saudi Aramco has faced financial challenges in recent quarters. The company's net income for Q1 2024 was $27.3 billion, a 14% decline from the $31.9 billion reported in the same period last year, largely due to lower oil prices and production. This performance was in line with analysts' expectations, reflecting the volatility of the global energy market.

The oil giant announced that it will be delivering a total of $31 billion in dividends to the Saudi government and other shareholders in Q2, with total dividends of $124.3 billion for the full year.

This substantial dividend distribution highlights the company's robust financial health and its ability to navigate through market fluctuations.

Strategic Investments

Aramco has also been investing heavily in downstream operations and gas discovery and production. In the first quarter of 2024, the company made significant strides in expanding its gas business and growing its globally integrated downstream value chain. Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser emphasized the company's long-term strategy in the earnings release, stating, "We also continue to execute our long-term strategy, and in the first quarter made significant progress on expanding our gas business and growing our globally integrated downstream value chain, while maintaining our focus on consistently delivering value for our shareholders."

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

