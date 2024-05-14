Get Exclusive Intel
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Putin to Visit China to Discuss Energy Ties

By Julianne Geiger - May 14, 2024, 2:15 PM CDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China on May 16-17 for discussions with President Xi Jinping, in part to discuss expanding energy and trade partnerships.

The state visit, initiated by Xi, will cover topics such as China's Belt and Road Initiative as well as the situation in the Middle East and Asia, and Ukraine.

Putin will be accompanied by key officials including Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, and executives from major Russian companies such as Sberbank, VTB, Rosneft, and Novatek. They will engage in informal meetings and discussions, highlighting the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The visit also includes a gala evening commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union recognizing the People's Republic of China. This relationship, now more critical than ever, sees China challenging U.S. dominance across various sectors, including quantum computing, synthetic biology, and military power.

A key focus of Putin's visit will be discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on trade and economic cooperation. Putin will also visit Harbin, a city with historical ties to Russia, further strengthening regional connections.

Trade between China and Russia reached a record $240 billion in 2023, a 26.3% increase from the previous year, according to Chinese customs data.

China has bolstered its trade and military relations with Russia amid Western sanctions. Russia has become China's top crude oil supplier, with exports to China increasing by over 24% in 2023, despite the sanctions imposed by the West.

In March, China was expecting to import record-high volumes of crude oil from Russia as multiple cargo of India-bound Russia’s Sokol crude were stranded due to Western sanctions, before finding a new destination in oil-hungry China.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

