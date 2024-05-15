Extreme Wildfire Danger Threatens Alberta’s Oil Production

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.25 +0.23 +0.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.60 +0.22 +0.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.51 +0.36 +0.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.367 +0.023 +0.98%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.478 +0.019 +0.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.53 -0.98 -1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.43 -0.86 -1.02%
Chart Mars US 194 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.478 +0.019 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.68 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.97 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.32 -0.83 -1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 897 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.56 -1.45 -1.75%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.53 -0.98 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.53 -0.98 -1.17%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.78 -0.80 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.43 -0.86 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 350 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 64.82 -1.10 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 80.17 -1.10 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 78.42 -1.10 -1.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 74.52 -1.10 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 71.22 -1.10 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 71.22 -1.10 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 74.27 -1.10 -1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.22 -1.10 -1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 71.62 -1.10 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.60 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.35 +0.86 +1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.35 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.60 +0.86 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.60 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.75 +1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.63 +0.86 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 hours Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 14 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?

Breaking News:

Extreme Wildfire Danger Threatens Alberta’s Oil Production

$7.5 Billion Bipartisan Investment Nets Only 7 EV Charging Stations

$7.5 Billion Bipartisan Investment Nets Only 7 EV Charging Stations

Despite a $7.5 billion investment…

Is China’s Oil Demand Set For A Major Bounce Back?

Is China’s Oil Demand Set For A Major Bounce Back?

This robust performance across several…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Extreme Wildfire Danger Threatens Alberta’s Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 15, 2024, 3:56 AM CDT

Authorities in Fort McMurray, which is not far from much of Alberta’s oil sands production sites, issued an “extreme” wildfire danger for the forest area that could threaten to shut in or disrupt some Canadian crude oil or natural gas output in the coming days and weeks.  

Alberta Wildfire “is currently responding to an out of control wildfire southwest of Fort McMurray,” the lead firefighting agency in the province said in an update late on Tuesday.  

The MWF017 fire, classified as out of control at 20,940 hectares, “grew significantly to the east and northeast today, driven by gusty winds”, Alberta Wildfire said on Tuesday evening local time.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has issued an evacuation order for the communities of Prairie Creek, Beacon Hill, Abasand, and Grayling Terrace.

Although the out-of-control fire is currently not directly threatening oil sands operations, its current southern perimeter is just 5 miles from the Hangingstone production site of Athabasca Oil Corporation.

Hangingstone produced nearly 7,500 barrels per day (bpd) of crude in February this year, per data from the Alberta Energy Regulator cited by Bloomberg.

There is other energy infrastructure in the proximity of the wildfire zone. These are two natural gas liquids pipelines operated by Inter Pipeline and a crude oil pipeline operated by Pembina Pipeline Corporation. They pass through the western end of the wildfire area, per data from the regulator and Alberta Wildfire. 

An evacuation alert was issued earlier this week for Fort McMurray, a key hub for the oil sands industry in Alberta amid wildfires in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spring is wildfire season in Canada’s oil country and the blazes sometimes interfere with oil sands production. Back in 2016, a total of 90,000 people in Fort McMurray were evacuated because of a wildfire, which also shut in about 1 million bpd in oil production in the area.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Moves “Substantial Quantities” of Troops to Guyana Border

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Iran’s Response To Israel’s Strike Was Pure Political Theater
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com