U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 78.02 -1.10 -1.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 27 mins 82.79 -0.57 -0.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.16 -1.00 -1.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.344 -0.037 -1.55%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.460 -0.051 -2.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.51 -0.60 -0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.43 -0.86 -1.02%
Chart Mars US 193 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.460 -0.051 -2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.58 -1.08 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.90 -1.08 -1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.15 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 897 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.01 -0.74 -0.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 83.51 -0.60 -0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.51 -0.60 -0.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.58 -0.49 -0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.43 -0.86 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 350 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 65.92 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 81.27 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 79.52 +0.86 +1.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 75.62 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 72.32 +0.86 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 72.32 +0.86 +1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 75.37 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 82.32 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 72.72 +0.86 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.60 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.35 +0.86 +1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.35 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.60 +0.86 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.60 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +0.75 +1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 17 hours 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.63 +0.86 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 39 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 14 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

Governments Deliver Blow To EV Darlings

Governments Deliver Blow To EV Darlings

Governments have started to phase…

Chevy Malibu Discontinued as Company Transitions to EVs

Chevy Malibu Discontinued as Company Transitions to EVs

Chevy's long-running Malibu sedan is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

By Julianne Geiger - May 14, 2024, 3:41 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United States fell this week by 3.104 million barrels for the week ending May 3, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API). Analysts had expected a 1 million barrel build.

For the week prior, the API reported a 509,000 barrel build in crude inventories.

On Tuesday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 0.6 million barrels as of May 10. Inventories are now at 367.8 million barrels—the highest point since last April, but well below the 656 million barrels in inventory in June 2020.

Oil prices were trading down ahead of the API data release on Tuesday, pushed down by a market that is nervousabout the possibility of interest rates staying high.             

At 4:00 pm ET, Brent crude was trading down $0.93 on the day at $82.43—down nearly $1 per barrel from this time last week. The U.S. benchmark WTI was also trading on the day at 1.31% to $78.08—down roughly $50 per barrel from this time last week.   

Gasoline inventories fell this week by 1.269 million barrels, countering last week’s 1.46 million barrel build. As of last week, gasoline inventories were about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year, according to the latest EIA data.

Distillate inventories rose this week by 349,000 barrels, compared to last week’s 1.713-million-barrel build. Distillates were 7% below the five-year average for the week ending May 3, the latest EIA data shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cushing inventories saw a draw this week, according to API data, falling 601,000 barrels after increasing by 1.339 million barrels in the previous week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Putin to Visit China to Discuss Energy Ties

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Iran’s Response To Israel’s Strike Was Pure Political Theater
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com