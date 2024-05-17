Promising Economic Signals Push Oil Prices Toward a Weekly Gain

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.25 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.37 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.53 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.513 +0.018 +0.72%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.563 +0.025 +0.99%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.73 -0.73 -0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.73 -0.73 -0.87%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.00 +0.29 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.95 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Mars US 196 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.563 +0.025 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.36 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.02 +0.42 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.96 +0.57 +0.72%
Graph down Basra Light 899 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.02 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.00 +0.29 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.00 +0.29 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.24 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.95 -0.13 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 352 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 65.54 +0.58 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 80.89 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 79.14 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 75.24 +0.58 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 71.94 +0.58 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 71.94 +0.58 +0.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 74.99 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.94 +0.58 +0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 72.34 +0.58 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.73 -0.73 -0.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.11 +0.61 +0.82%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.86 +0.61 +0.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 85.52 +0.48 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.86 +0.61 +0.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.11 +0.61 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.11 +0.61 +0.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +0.50 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 69.50 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.26 +0.61 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 30 mins What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 2 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 9 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Trump Presidency Could Jeopardize $1 Trillion in Clean Energy Investments

The Best Way to Play the Bitcoin Boom in 2024

The Best Way to Play the Bitcoin Boom in 2024

One small miner is emerging…

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Fights Weak Share Price with Buyback Scheme

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Fights Weak Share Price with Buyback Scheme

Gulf Keystone Petroleum initiates a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Promising Economic Signals Push Oil Prices Toward a Weekly Gain

By Irina Slav - May 17, 2024, 1:26 AM CDT

Crude oil prices were on the climb today, set for a weekly gain on signs of strong demand coming from economic reports in key markets.

If the week does end with an overall gain, it would be the first one in three weeks, according to Reuters.

"WTI crude oil prices seem to have found a near-term floor/support at around US$78.40/barrel after a 9%+ decline from 26 April in the past week due to several encouraging factors such as two consecutive weeks of decline in U.S. crude oil stockpile and more upcoming 'piecemeal' stimulus measures from China," OANDA analyst Kelvin Wong told the publication.

China reported inflation of 0.3% for April earlier this week, which was taken as a sign of strengthening economic growth despite perceived challenges in the real estate sector. Earlier today, Beijing also released data showing a 2.3% annual increase in retail sales for April, along with a 6.7% expansion in industrial production for that month. Both are positive numbers that may add to the bullish case for oil.

In the United States, meanwhile, the latest inflation report showed a smaller-than-expected increase in consumer prices, boosting expectations of rate cuts and supporting oil prices. At 3.4%, the annual rate of inflation was still considerable but on a monthly basis the rise was 0.3% rather than the 0.4% analysts had predicted, spurring optimism. Two consecutive weeks of crude oil inventory declines, as reported by the Energy Information Administration also helped prices.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency revised its forecast for global oil demand down, just days after its head, Fatih Birol called on OPEC+ to be careful about withholding supply because a deficit would fuel global inflation.

In its latest monthly report, the IEA revised its demand outlook by 140,000 barrels daily, to a total 1.1 million bpd in new demand this year. The agency cited weak demand in developed countries.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

ADNOC Eyes U.S. Trading Expansion in Strategic Global Push

Next Post

China’s Natural Gas Production Increased by 5% From January to April

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Drone Attacks Take Khor Mor Gas Field Offline, Claims Lives

Drone Attacks Take Khor Mor Gas Field Offline, Claims Lives

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com