Chevron Set to Exit UK North Sea

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.58 +0.95 +1.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.50 +0.75 +0.91%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.12 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.457 +0.041 +1.70%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.521 +0.024 +0.97%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.35 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 195 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.521 +0.024 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.19 -0.49 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.60 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.39 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 898 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.03 +0.47 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.06 +0.28 +0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.35 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 351 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 64.96 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 80.31 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 78.56 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.66 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 71.36 +0.14 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 71.36 +0.14 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 74.41 +0.14 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.36 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 71.76 +0.14 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.25 -1.10 -1.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.04 -0.93 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.25 -1.10 -1.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.65 -0.98 -1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Chevron Set to Exit UK North Sea

EU Unleashes Sweeping Sanctions Against Moscow and Minsk

EU Unleashes Sweeping Sanctions Against Moscow and Minsk

The European Commission presents a…

Biden Admin Set to Announce Tariffs on Chinese EVs and Solar Panels

Biden Admin Set to Announce Tariffs on Chinese EVs and Solar Panels

The Biden administration plans to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron Set to Exit UK North Sea

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 16, 2024, 8:29 AM CDT

Chevron is preparing to launch a sale process to divest all its remaining operations in the UK North Sea as it looks to focus on the most profitable assets in its portfolio and finalize the $53-billion acquisition of Hess Corporation.

With the planned divestment of its UK assets, Chevron would exit the basin after 55 years, the U.S. supermajor told Reuters in a statement on Thursday, confirming the plans.

Chevron, which has been active in the UK North Sea for more than 55 years, holds a 19.4% non-operated working interest in the Clair Field and associated assets—one of the largest oil and gas fields offshore the UK.

Chevron also has a small stake in the Sullom Voe oil terminal on the Shetland Islands, which will also be put up for sale, as well as the interest in the Ninian pipeline SIRGE pipeline systems connected with Sullom Voe, the U.S. supermajor told Reuters.

Chevron is expected to launch the process to sell its remaining UK assets next month, and they are expected to raise up to $1 billion excluding tax benefits, industry sources told Reuters. 

Six years ago, the U.S. major quit its only asset offshore Norway as the international energy giants started reorganizing their portfolios.

Chevron has now carried out another review of its global portfolio and has apparently concluded that its UK assets are no longer core to its development strategy.  

Chevron is currently focused on completing its acquisition of U.S. firm Hess but has yet to finalize the deal.

Last month, Hess said that Chevron’s acquisition could be delayed until next year due to Exxon Mobil’s arbitration case.

Chevron’s proposal to buy Hess is getting increased scrutiny from regulators and politicians, while the supermajor is locked in an arbitration procedure with the other U.S. giant, Exxon, regarding Exxon’s right to first refusal for Hess’s stake in the Exxon-led huge oil projects offshore Guyana.   

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Trump Wants the IEA to Refocus on Fossil Fuels and Energy Security

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com