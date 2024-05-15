Gazprom CEO In Iran to Talk Oil, While Putin is in China

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.83 +0.81 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.91 +0.53 +0.64%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.58 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.417 +0.073 +3.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.501 +0.042 +1.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.53 -0.98 -1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.35 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 194 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.501 +0.042 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.68 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.97 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.32 -0.83 -1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 898 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.56 -1.45 -1.75%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.53 -0.98 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.53 -0.98 -1.17%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.78 -0.80 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.35 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 351 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 64.82 -1.10 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 80.17 -1.10 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 78.42 -1.10 -1.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 74.52 -1.10 -1.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 71.22 -1.10 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.22 -1.10 -1.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 74.27 -1.10 -1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.22 -1.10 -1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 71.62 -1.10 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.25 -1.10 -1.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.04 -0.93 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.25 -1.10 -1.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.65 -0.98 -1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 29 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 21 hours Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 15 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?

Breaking News:

Gazprom CEO In Iran to Talk Oil, While Putin is in China

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous

Comparing Big Oil to Big…

Israel-Hamas Peace Talks Fall Apart

Israel-Hamas Peace Talks Fall Apart

Peace talks between Israel and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Gazprom CEO In Iran to Talk Oil, While Putin is in China

By Charles Kennedy - May 15, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

The CEO of Russian state-run gas giant Gazprom arrived in Iran on Wednesday with the delegation in what has been described as a “working visit with high-level Iranian officials, including the country’s oil minister, Reuters reports. 

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller is visiting Iran at the same time that Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting China for high-level talks.  

Last December, Moscow said it was hastening work on a “major new interstate agreement”, describing the project as at “a high stage of readiness”, according to Reuters. 

With regards to Putin in China, among other things, Moscow and Tehran have also been in ongoing talks for the construction of a pipeline, the Power of Siberia-2, which would be capable of transporting 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Russia to China, via Mongolia. 

The high-level talks come at a time when Gazprom, the biggest natural gas company in the world, is suffering from the impact of Western sanctions. For 2023, Gazprom reported a net loss of nearly $7 billion, representing its first loss in more than two decades due to severely reduced gas trades with Europe and the loss of the Nord Stream pipelines. 

While the Power of Siberia link to China is gradually reaching its nameplate capacity, it cannot fully offset the decline in European gas demand.

Gazprom's principal shareholder, the Russian government, faces fiscal strain amidst heightened military expenditures and ongoing Western sanctions.

The decline in gas revenues, underscored by a 40% drop in gas revenue to 4.88 trillion rubles, has led Gazprom to explore revenue diversification strategies. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, Russia was still supplying natural gas to Europe, hitting nearly 64 billion cubic meters of gas that year. However, in 2023, those volumes dwindled to just over 28 billion cubic meters.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Slovak PM Fights for Life After Assassination Attempt

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com