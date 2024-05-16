China’s Coal Country to Boost Output

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.69 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.80 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.64 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.399 -0.017 -0.70%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.513 +0.016 +0.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.35 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 195 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.513 +0.016 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.19 -0.49 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.60 -0.37 -0.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.39 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 898 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.03 +0.47 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.71 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.06 +0.28 +0.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.08 -0.35 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 351 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 64.96 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 80.31 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 78.56 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 74.66 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 71.36 +0.14 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 71.36 +0.14 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 74.41 +0.14 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.36 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 71.76 +0.14 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.46 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.25 -1.10 -1.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.04 -0.93 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.25 -1.10 -1.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 -1.10 -1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.65 -0.98 -1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 8 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!

Breaking News:

U.S. Solar Industry Hits Major Milestone With 5 Million Installations

Caspian Power Trio Aims to Electrify the European Union

Caspian Power Trio Aims to Electrify the European Union

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan plan…

How to Capitalize on the Coming Surge in Bitcoin

How to Capitalize on the Coming Surge in Bitcoin

The Bitcoin halving in April…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Coal Country to Boost Output

By Charles Kennedy - May 16, 2024, 1:45 AM CDT

China’s biggest coal-producing province is set to boost output in June in a bid to prop up the provincial economy after a drop in coal production earlier this year.

Production in Shanxi declined substantially in the first quarter, due to closer oversight on safety practices after a series of fatal accidents. It was down by some 25%, which affected the GDP growth of the province, Bloomberg reported, adding that Shanxi dropped to the 31st place among Chinese provinces in terms of economic growth.

The decline followed orders from state regulators to halt some production and conduct safety inspections between March and May. Shanxi produces about 29% of China’s coal, both coking and thermal.

This has in turn boosted imports of both coking coal, which China generally tends to import a lot of because of insufficient local supply, and also thermal coal, which it does produce locally in substantial volumes.

While demand for both kinds of coal remains quite strong, demand for thermal coal has recently been affected negatively by surging hydropower production, China's Coal Transportation and Distribution Association said earlier this week.

Hydropower generation in China jumped by 42.9% in the last third of April compared to the same period last year and is “very likely to maintain double-digit growth,” Reuters quoted Feng Huamin, an analyst at China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association, as saying at a market seminar on Wednesday.

This is a reversal of the situation from last year when insufficient rains and drought caused a spike in coal consumption for electricity generation because wind and solar could not shoulder the whole additional burden of demand.

Meanwhile, China has generally boosted its imports of coal so far this year, as it looks to stockpile fuel for the power plants ahead of the summer amid international prices that were half last year’s levels in the first four months of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Texas Freeport LNG Reportedly Operating At Full Capacity

Next Post

Oil Prices Climb on a U.S. Inventory Draw and Inflation Optimism

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com