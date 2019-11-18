A Huge Red Flag? India Shutters Power Plants Citing Lack Of Demand

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.76 -0.96 -1.66%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.20 -1.10 -1.74%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.600 -0.088 -3.27%
Mars US 3 days 58.57 +1.15 +2.00%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.12 +0.12 +0.19%
Urals 3 days 59.25 -0.90 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 3 days 62.54 +1.52 +2.49%
Louisiana Light 3 days 62.54 +1.52 +2.49%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Mexican Basket 4 days 49.00 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.600 -0.088 -3.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 61.90 -0.70 -1.12%
Murban 3 days 63.93 -0.83 -1.28%
Iran Heavy 3 days 55.15 +0.63 +1.16%
Basra Light 3 days 66.88 +0.89 +1.35%
Saharan Blend 3 days 64.09 +0.48 +0.75%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Girassol 3 days 64.75 +0.54 +0.84%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.12 +0.12 +0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.92 -1.29 -3.21%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 41.22 +0.95 +2.36%
Canadian Condensate 90 days 51.72 +0.95 +1.87%
Premium Synthetic 80 days 58.12 +0.95 +1.66%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.02 +0.95 +1.94%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.47 +0.95 +2.04%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.47 +0.95 +2.04%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 50.97 +0.95 +1.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.72 +0.95 +1.73%
Central Alberta 3 days 47.97 +0.95 +2.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 62.54 +1.52 +2.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 54.25 +1.00 +1.88%
Giddings 3 days 48.00 +1.00 +2.13%
ANS West Coast 67 days 64.46 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 3 days 51.67 +0.95 +1.87%
Eagle Ford 3 days 55.62 +0.95 +1.74%
Eagle Ford 3 days 55.62 +0.95 +1.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 54.25 +1.00 +1.88%
Kansas Common 3 days 48.00 +1.00 +2.13%
Buena Vista 3 days 67.30 +0.95 +1.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 15 hours Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 9 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 28 mins EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 18 hours Iran Burning: Shock Gas Price Hike Triggers Violent Protests After Subsidy Cuts
  • 8 hours Impeachment Nonsense
  • 1 day Do The World's Energy Policies Make Sense?
  • 10 hours Everything You Need To Know About Trump
  • 1 day What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 2 days China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 19 hours Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 2 days Forget out-of-date 'dirty oil' smear, Alberta moving to be world's cleanest oil industry
  • 2 days Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 1 day Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"

Breaking News:

California Takes Drastic Step Towards Reducing Emissions

The Bullish Surprise In OPEC's Latest Report

The Bullish Surprise In OPEC's Latest Report

In OPEC’s final report before…

Putin Determined To Strengthen Ties With OPEC

Putin Determined To Strengthen Ties With OPEC

Putin, talking at the BRICS…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

A Huge Red Flag? India Shutters Power Plants Citing Lack Of Demand

By Irina Slav - Nov 18, 2019, 9:30 AM CST India flag

Half of India’s power generation capacity using coal and nuclear power is being shut down because of lackluster demand, the Indian Express reports, adding that some of the shutdowns have been temporary, lasting just a few days, but other power plants have been closed for months.

Some 65.13 GW in generation capacity has been shut down at one point or another, with the earlier shutdown made in July. There seems to be simply not enough demand for electricity, which is worrying as a lot of this demand comes from the industrial and commercial sectors.

This is marked departure from 2012, when the worst blackout in years hit 20 of India’s 28 states, plunging 700 million people into darkness. The blackout was caused by a surge in demand that the local utilities found themselves unable to meet.

Now, demand is on the decline for India’s coal-powered generation plants as renewables encroach on their territory: coal-fired plants currently account for 63 percent of the country’s energy mix, down from 73 percent three years ago. The country has one of the most ambitious renewables programs in the world, which should result in India deriving 55 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

To date, the country has 83 GW in renewable generation capacity, with another 31 GW under construction, and a further 35 GW awaiting bidders. All this taken together and with hydropower capacity added, India could cross the 200-GW threshold by 2022, according to the government.

Yet there are also seasonal factors at play. A longer monsoon season and an early arrival of winter have served to dampen electricity demand faster than usual. The longer monsoon period affected activity in India’s industrial centers, with some of them registering declines in demand for electricity rather than the usual increase for that time of the year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia Plans To Boost Crude Oil Exports

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

 Saudi Offering Smashes Expectations Despite Oil Attacks

Saudi Offering Smashes Expectations Despite Oil Attacks

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

 Alt text

Trump Surrenders 2.5 Billion Barrels Of Oil To Syria
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com