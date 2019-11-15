Russia Plans To Boost Crude Oil Exports

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 57.72 +0.95 +1.67%
Brent Crude 3 hours 63.30 +1.02 +1.64%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.688 +0.041 +1.55%
Mars US 4 hours 58.57 +1.15 +2.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.00 +0.52 +0.83%
Urals 20 hours 59.25 -0.90 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.00 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.688 +0.041 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 61.90 -0.70 -1.12%
Murban 20 hours 63.93 -0.83 -1.28%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 55.15 +0.63 +1.16%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.88 +0.89 +1.35%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 64.09 +0.48 +0.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Girassol 20 hours 64.75 +0.54 +0.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.00 +0.52 +0.83%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 40.27 -0.35 -0.86%
Canadian Condensate 87 days 50.77 -0.35 -0.68%
Premium Synthetic 77 days 57.17 -0.35 -0.61%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 49.07 -0.35 -0.71%
Peace Sour 3 hours 46.52 -0.35 -0.75%
Peace Sour 3 hours 46.52 -0.35 -0.75%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 50.02 -0.35 -0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 54.77 -0.35 -0.63%
Central Alberta 3 hours 47.02 -0.35 -0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 54.25 +1.00 +1.88%
Giddings 20 hours 48.00 +1.00 +2.13%
ANS West Coast 64 days 64.48 +0.29 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.67 +0.95 +1.87%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.62 +0.95 +1.74%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.62 +0.95 +1.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 54.25 +1.00 +1.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.35 -0.35 -0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 9 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 33 mins Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 3 hours Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 6 hours ''Err ... but Trump ...?'' *sniff
  • 2 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 1 hour What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 6 mins Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 17 hours Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 2 hours Forget out-of-date 'dirty oil' smear, Alberta moving to be world's cleanest oil industry
  • 2 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 9 hours Passerby doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by peaceful protesters
  • 1 day Haaretz article series _ Saudi Arabia: A Kingdom in Turmoil | Part 1 - Oil Empire

Breaking News:

Russia Plans To Boost Crude Oil Exports

Icahn: Occidental Won't Hit Target Without Asset Sale

Icahn: Occidental Won't Hit Target Without Asset Sale

Activist investor Carl Icahn has…

Forget Tesla, This Is The Most Impressive Electric Vehicle Of The Year

Forget Tesla, This Is The Most Impressive Electric Vehicle Of The Year

A Japanese car maker has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Plans To Boost Crude Oil Exports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 15, 2019, 6:00 PM CST Russia flag

Russia expects to increase its crude oil exports by around 400,000 bpd-500,000 bpd to more than 5.6 million bpd within five years, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an article in Russian-language magazine Energy Policy.   

Russia will not only keep its position on the global energy markets, but it expects to be able to boost its crude oil exports by up to 500,000 bpd, the equivalent of 25 million tons as the minister wrote. Russia’s total crude oil exports in five years could grow to 280 million tons, or 5.62 million barrels per day, according to Novak.  

Russia’s crude oil exports rose by 2.9 percent on the year in 2018, to 260 million tons, or 5.22 million bpd, according to the TASS news agency.

Russia exports a large part of its crude oil production, mainly to Europe, although China has emerged as a big buyer of Russian crude in recent years as Beijing’s oil demand continues to grow. China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil outside Europe, while Russia became the largest supplier of crude to China in 2016, surpassing Saudi Arabia for the first time on an annual basis, EIA estimates show.

For two years after 2016, Russia was the single biggest supplier of crude oil to China, but Saudi Arabia has recently regained its number-one supplier status to China. In September, Saudi Arabia kept its number-one supplier spot, ahead of Russia and Iraq.  

Related: Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Russia’s plans to boost oil exports puts it, again, in direct competition in the most coveted oil demand market with Saudi Arabia—Moscow’s key ally in the OPEC+ production pact, which is cutting production, hoping to erase the global oversupply and boost oil prices.

The OPEC+ partners—led by Saudi Arabia and Russia for OPEC and non-OPEC, respectively—are set to discuss the fate of the production cuts and the future of their cooperation at a meeting in early December.

Going into the meeting, the Saudis are reportedly pressuring non-compliant cartel members to fall in line with their quotas, instead of pushing aggressively for a deeper overall cut. Russia is still non-committal, as it has been ahead of all previous such meetings, before agreeing to rollover of the deal.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Brazil Adds To Supply Glut With Major Deepwater Field

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

 Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com