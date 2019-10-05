The Biggest Hurdle In India’s Nuclear Energy Push

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 20 hours 52.81 +0.36 +0.69%
Brent Crude 20 hours 58.37 +0.66 +1.14%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.352 +0.023 +0.99%
Mars US 20 hours 53.26 +0.51 +0.97%
Opec Basket 3 days 57.96 -0.76 -1.29%
Urals 2 days 52.40 +0.55 +1.06%
Louisiana Light 3 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 3 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.12 +0.96 +1.65%
Mexican Basket 3 days 50.83 +0.55 +1.09%
Natural Gas 20 hours 2.352 +0.023 +0.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 57.76 +0.42 +0.73%
Murban 2 days 59.55 +0.50 +0.85%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.65 +1.21 +2.45%
Basra Light 2 days 62.02 +0.67 +1.09%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.31 +0.93 +1.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.12 +0.96 +1.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.12 +0.96 +1.65%
Girassol 2 days 60.50 +0.76 +1.27%
Opec Basket 3 days 57.96 -0.76 -1.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 36.77 +0.12 +0.33%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 37.95 -0.89 -2.29%
Canadian Condensate 46 days 46.45 -0.19 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 36 days 52.85 -0.19 -0.36%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 47.80 -0.19 -0.40%
Peace Sour 20 hours 45.85 +0.06 +0.13%
Peace Sour 20 hours 45.85 +0.06 +0.13%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 47.90 +0.26 +0.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 51.45 -0.64 -1.23%
Central Alberta 20 hours 46.60 -0.19 -0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.25 +0.25 +0.51%
Giddings 2 days 43.00 +0.25 +0.58%
ANS West Coast 23 days 59.95 -0.01 -0.02%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.76 +0.36 +0.78%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.71 +0.36 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.71 +0.36 +0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.25 +0.25 +0.51%
Kansas Common 3 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Buena Vista 3 days 61.88 -0.19 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 7 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 11 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 14 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 5 hours Scientists and Climate Change
  • 9 hours Axis: Kremlin Hails Special Relationship With China Amid Missile System Cooperation
  • 11 hours Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 16 hours Rick Perry to Resign as Energy Secretary
  • 13 hours Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 2 days It's the demand, Stupid
  • 15 mins Sales tax ups ante in Malaysian resources battle
  • 2 hours the future
  • 3 hours The Myth of Chinese and Indian Engineers
  • 2 days Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 2 days MBS Interview: 60 Minutes Norah O'Donnel should have asked if Medical Bone Saw is Intel Agent's Standard Travel Gear
  • 2 days Activists Daub Louvre's Pyramid With Molasses In Anti-Total Protest
  • 2 days 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil

Breaking News:

Norway’s Gas Exports Plunge On Low Prices, Heavy Maintenance

Alt Text

Nuclear Energy Just Isn’t Competitive In The U.S.

Nuclear energy has lost its…

Alt Text

The Crushing Cost Of Nuclear Waste Is Weighing On Taxpayers

Nuclear waste has always been…

Alt Text

Nuclear Is Japan’s Only Choice For Energy Independence

Japan has long relied heavily…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Biggest Hurdle In India’s Nuclear Energy Push

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 05, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Nuclear

Nuclear energy is, for now, playing a minuscule role in India’s energy story, contributing to about 2 percent of the country’s electricity needs.

But nuclear power generation in India is a story that is set to grow.

India is looking at adding another 5.4 GW to the nuclear power plants in the next decade, adding to the current total output of 6.7 GW.

But new nuclear plants have been opposed by the local populace in almost every part of the country where they have been proposed to be set up.

Now, an in-principle approval given by the Indian government to initiate exploratory mining for more uranium across the two southern provinces of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has locals up in arms.

The location also includes a nature reserve not only rich in flora and fauna, but also with a large tiger population. The technical go-ahead was given a few months back for Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) to begin exploration for uranium, but an earlier protest led to a temporary pause in the process.

Andhra Pradesh is the largest producer of uranium in India. Tummalapalle village, located in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, is considered to have one of the largest uranium reserves in the world.

Next to the mine there is a processing plant that converts the uranium ore into sodium diuranate for use in nuclear power plants. Over the years, local farmers and environmentalists have alleged that it had led to the contamination of soil and groundwater, in addition to the destruction of water bodies. Related: Oil Prices Tank On Global Recession Fears

A rethink by the government to go ahead with the fresh exploration has once again raised the hackles of environmentalists in India, who argue that whatever the procedure used to extract uranium, the wholesale mining for uranium would produce large amounts of radioactive waste that would pollute a major river nearby (as well as the surrounding areas).

They claim even if the waste is treated before disposal, uranium mining can still lead to the contamination of water and soil, eventually harming the flora and fauna of the region.

Officials of the Atomic Minerals Directorate tried to take samples after drilling a bore well for exploration and research, but were prevented by villagers, according to the News Minute.

The villagers have also been joined by opposition parties in the protests.

India’s nuclear plants are controlled by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), a state-owned corporation. India currently has seven nuclear power plants, but there are plans to add more.

But toward that goal, the government faces an uphill task.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a conference by the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York that India was unable to drastically reduce its dependence on coal for electricity generation. India, incidentally, has the third-highest coal reserves in the world.

The prime minister partially blamed the dependence on coal on being kept out of the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Related: What Would Greta Thunberg's Dream World Look Like?

It is only because India is not part of this group that India does not have an assured supply of nuclear fuel, Modi told the audience.

Compared to other countries, India’s coal generation is expected to grow into the late 2030s, according to BloombergNEF.

Of late, India has been scouting around for nuclear fuel suppliers. India and Uzbekistan recently signed a deal for long-term supply of uranium to power its domestic atomic reactors. Kazakhstan and Russia are already supplying the same to India, while there are plans to also purchase the fuel from Australia.

First found in 2000, the uranium reserves in the province of Andhra Pradesh were officially commissioned in 2012 and equipped to cater to 25 percent of the requirement of uranium in India’s nuclear power plants.

The total reserves of uranium oxide in the divided Andhra Pradesh reached about 122,000 tons in 2017.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Unfazed By U.S. Blacklisting Its Nuclear Firms
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?

Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?
A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 $300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

$300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

 Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

 China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com