Crew Abandons Cargo Ship After Houthi Attack

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 18 mins 79.49 +0.30 +0.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.40 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.98 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.561 -0.048 -2.98%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.318 -0.018 -0.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.93 +0.82 +0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.63 +0.11 +0.13%
Chart Mars US 108 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.318 -0.018 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 81.50 +1.92 +2.41%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.26 +1.47 +1.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.12 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph down Basra Light 812 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 85.15 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 85.93 +0.82 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.93 +0.82 +0.96%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.94 +0.63 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.63 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 265 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 58.59 +1.23 +2.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 79.74 +1.23 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 77.99 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 days 69.59 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 days 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 67.34 +1.23 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 73.09 +1.23 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 64.34 +1.23 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.42 +1.16 +1.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.24 -1.08 -1.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 74.07 +1.16 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.56 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 mins Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 3 hours World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 3 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 9 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 3 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 3 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Russia-Turkey Trade Chills after Latest U.S. Sanctions Threat

The New Global Oil Market Order Hangs In The Balance After Hamas Attacks Israel

The New Global Oil Market Order Hangs In The Balance After Hamas Attacks Israel

The potential for the Hamas…

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

The reaction to the bombing…

Israeli-Linked Ship Attacked By Suicide Drone Attack In Indian Ocean

Israeli-Linked Ship Attacked By Suicide Drone Attack In Indian Ocean

A US defense official was…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Crew Abandons Cargo Ship After Houthi Attack

By ZeroHedge - Feb 19, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Red Sea

Attacks on Red Sea shipping from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis escalated overnight when missiles hit a commercial vessel and forced the crew to evacuate. There are also reports a US drone was knocked out of the sky by an anti-air missile. 

Bloomberg reports missiles hit the engine room of "Rubymar," a Belize-flagged cargo ship sailing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. 

Rubymar reported severe damage after "an explosion in close proximity to the vessel," the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center reported.

"Military authorities report crew have abandoned the vessel," UKMTO said, adding, "Vessel at anchor and all crew are safe."

This is the first instance the crew of a commercial vessel has been forced to evacuate due to damage sustained by rebel attacks. 

Yahya Sare'e, the Houthis' spokesperson, warned in a statement that Rubymar is "now at risk of potentially sinking." 

"The ship suffered catastrophic damages and came to a complete halt," Sare'e continued. 

He also said Yemeni air defenses shot down a US General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper drone in the region "with a suitable missile while it was carrying out hostile missions against our country." 

UKMTO also reports another incident. 

Despite the US and UK having carried out hundreds of attacks on the country in an attempt to neutralize rebels, continued missile and drone attacks on the international shipping lane represent a failure by the collective West to bring peace and safety to the area. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Flare Up
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves
Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets
U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes

U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes
Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch
Trump Vows to Block U.S. Steel Acquisition

Trump Vows to Block U.S. Steel Acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com