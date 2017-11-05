The Geopolitical Implications Of Renewable Energy

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55.64 +1.10 +2.02%
Brent Crude 62.07 +1.45 +2.39%
Natural Gas 2.984 +0.05 +1.67%
Mars US 57.49 +1.10 +1.95%
Opec Basket 58.49 -0.74 -1.25%
Urals 57.54 -1.18 -2.01%
Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Natural Gas 2.984 +0.05 +1.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 58.73 +0.55 +0.95%
Murban 61.23 +0.45 +0.74%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.70 +0.78 +1.37%
Basra Light 57.57 +1.40 +2.49%
Saharan Blend 61.28 +0.89 +1.47%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Bonny Light 61.44 +0.79 +1.30%
Girassol 61.49 +0.74 +1.22%
Opec Basket 58.49 -0.74 -1.25%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.81 +1.29 +3.26%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.60 +0.23 +0.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 60.82 -0.31 -0.51%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 61.49 +0.24 +0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 2 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 2 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 2 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 2 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 2 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 2 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 2 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 3 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 3 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 3 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 3 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 3 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 3 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 3 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 4 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 4 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 4 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 4 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 4 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 4 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 4 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 5 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 5 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 5 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 5 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 5 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 5 days BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 5 days Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 5 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 5 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 6 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 6 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 6 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 6 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 6 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 6 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 6 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 9 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 9 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey

Breaking News:

House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy

Alt Text

Venezuela Avoids Default With Critical Payment

It was unclear whether Venezuela’s…

Alt Text

Can Venezuela Avoid Default?

The Venezuela crisis continues to…

Alt Text

Russia Aims To Dominate Middle East Energy

Russian energy firms appear to…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Todd Royal

Todd Royal

Todd Royal is an independent strategic consultant, researcher and author on energy matters based in southern California.

More Info

Share

Related News

The Geopolitical Implications Of Renewable Energy

By Todd Royal - Nov 05, 2017, 11:00 AM CST Solar

An October report from BlackRock (BLK)—the world’s largest publicly traded investment management firm—wisely states, “markets are calm but geopolitics are anything but.”

Wind and solar energy—two leading renewable energy options—could possibly become a dangerous part of an energy mix as the world continues on a downward geopolitical slope.

Both are intermittent and unreliable, and can only produce consistent energy under certain weather parameters, and neither, at this time, can be stored at scale. Renewable energy options are also tough on the environment because wind and solar energy requires large amounts of land compared to conventional, reliable fossil fuel energy.

However, renewables are consistently publicized as growing faster than fossil fuels, but that’s misleading. Unless hydroelectricity is being produced under a controlled scenario with dammed water then renewable energy is inferior to coal, nuclear and natural gas powered electricity.

While renewables don’t emit carbon dioxide, they may not, unfortunately, be the solution to lower emissions. This is where renewables can create a dangerous geopolitical climate for nations pursuing them wholeheartedly.

A new paper by the Center of the American Experiment, “Energy Policy in Minnesota the High Cost of Failure,” chronicles Minnesota’s $15 billion experiment with wind energy over traditional fossil fuels, which didn’t lower CO2 emissions and caused Minnesota’s price of electricity to rise above the national average for the first time on record.

Related: The Remarkable Recovery Of Big Oil

Imagine this on a larger scale. Think Africa—where 635 million citizens are without any form of modern energy at this time. This lack of scalable, affordable energy that fossil fuels and nuclear energy provide can be construed as a direct correlation for the inherent instability of Africa, its lower economic growth, higher rates of overpopulation and lacking the wherewithal to combat radicalization by groups like ISIS throughout the continent.

The geopolitical nightmare of the reliable energy problem grows when you include figures by the International Energy Agency (IEA) that states 1.2 billion worldwide are also without power.

People like hip-hop artist Akon mean well when they make big plans like attempting to install solar solutions for 14 African countries, but there seems to be a lack of understanding some critical environmental implications of those actions, like not addressing the problems and higher costs that renewables cause. If the United States still can’t figure out how to lower electricity costs using renewable energy, then it’s doubtful that Africa can right now.  

This could doom over a billion people to higher costs they can’t afford, unreliable energy and more than likely needing high emitting, coal-fired power plants as an energy backup. The smarter decision is to follow Warren Buffet's lead by investing in fossil fuel to help avert the geopolitical disasters that renewables could cause fragile nations in need of scalable, reliable energy options. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that 77 percent of the world’s energy needs by 2040 will still be met by fossil fuels.

Electric vehicles (EVs) also run into the same geopolitical problems as renewable energy, while also requiring enormous government subsidies. This is something that Buffet discovered when he bought a controlling stake in Pilot Flying J, the truck-stop chain that sells food, coffee and diesel to truckers on U.S. cross-country hauls.

Buffet believes that EVs or autonomous vehicles won’t replace combustible engines powered by gasoline. He reiterated this stance on a Bloomberg Television appearance, stating, “Who knows when driverless trucks are going to come along and what level of penetration they have?”

Bloomberg and Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) have said that EVs will overtake cars run on gasoline by 2025 in affordability. Buffet may have read that in BNEFs fine print in these reports that explains for EV forecasts to be true, government regulators have to push taxes, mandates and publicly-funded rebates to make EVs as cost effective as a gasoline-powered vehicle.

Fiat loses $20,000 on every EV, General Motors loses $9,000 on every Chevy Bolt, and Tesla sustains profits by selling zero-emission credits to conventional car companies. If California and other countries ban gasoline-powered cars, then where would the profits be replaced? If you consider what Russia did once oil crashed in 2014, it’s not hard to imagine other countries going this EV path to make hegemonic movements the way Russia did when it annexed Crimea and pushed into Syria while aligning with Iran.

Where this becomes geopolitically troubling is when China, India, the U.K., France and even California talk of banning the combustible engine between 2030-2040. As an example, it will be difficult for California to ban gasoline-powered cars the same way it will be nearly impossible in the coming decades for the other above-mentioned countries to accomplish that goal. This British EV push is particularly troubling since they implemented Brexit and are moving away from the European Union along with the security of the post World War II order of economic prosperity.

Going back to that example, and the massive amount of energy needed to match a typical filling station, along with what an EV-only station would require when gasoline-powered cars are banned, Canadian engineer David Booth reported, “An electric filling station would have to have the 30 megawatts of capacity available, equivalent to the electricity use of 20,000 homes to supply electricity to charge 25 or 30 million vehicles in California.”

Thinking geopolitically, what happens to energy legacy industries (coal, natural gas, gasoline) during the phasing-out process? The Chinese example is particularly troubling, as they’re building the dirtiest emitting coal-fired power plants in Pakistan. India counters the China-Pakistan alliance by building the largest coal-fired power plant in recent memory on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Related: Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

These type of energy policies lead to environmental degradation that causes wars, water shortages and business decisions that seem to be more about establishing green credibility instead of energy stability. China, Pakistan and India going back and forth using energy as a weapon is similar to how Russian state-owned energy firm Rosneft is the Kremlin’s weaponized, foreign policy instrument against the west.

Rosneft has used what the New York Times called, “Rosneft’s Venezuela model,” to support belligerent governments in Syria and Iran while driving a wedge between NATO, Turkey and the West. Going with unstable, intermittent energy (renewables) and costly transportation options (EVs) is a means for geopolitical influence and counter pressure points to be used against peaceful nations and governments.

Energy is the building block for thriving, human flourishing to exist. Stable, reliable, scalable energy that coal, nuclear and natural gas provides can be used as a counter to nations like China, Iran, and Russia (CIR) that seem to be on a hegemonic march to acquire additional energy resources. As popular as renewable energy and electric vehicles are at this time, they can be used geopolitically against peaceful nations. This weaponization of energy can be stopped by western-aligned nations embracing the abundance that fossil fuel provides and bringing over a billion people out of energy poverty.

Let’s keep working on futuristic energy and transportation, but stop playing energy checkers while CIR-nations play energy chess.

By Todd Royal for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Russia Aims To Dominate Middle East Energy
Todd Royal

Todd Royal

Todd Royal is an independent strategic consultant, researcher and author on energy matters based in southern California.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?
WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

 Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

 The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

 Can $60 Oil Last?

Can $60 Oil Last?

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com