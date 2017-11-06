Saudi Crackdown Was A “Classic Head Fake” For Oil Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 57.35 +1.71 +3.07%
Brent Crude 64.11 +2.04 +3.29%
Natural Gas 3.134 +0.15 +5.03%
Mars US 57.49 +1.10 +1.95%
Opec Basket 59.15 +0.66 +1.13%
Urals 57.97 +0.43 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.74 +0.02 +0.04%
Natural Gas 3.134 +0.15 +5.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.28 +1.55 +2.64%
Murban 62.88 +1.65 +2.69%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.15 +2.45 +4.25%
Basra Light 59.64 +2.07 +3.60%
Saharan Blend 63.86 +2.58 +4.21%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Bonny Light 63.80 +2.36 +3.84%
Girassol 63.90 +2.41 +3.92%
Opec Basket 59.15 +0.66 +1.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.48 +2.96 +7.49%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.60 -0.96 -1.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 51.00 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 61.10 +0.28 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 48.49 +0.24 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 52.44 +0.24 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.99 +0.24 +0.47%
Kansas Common 46.00 +1.25 +2.79%
Buena Vista 62.84 +1.35 +2.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 55 mins Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 3 hours Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 4 hours Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 6 hours Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 8 hours Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 3 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 3 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 3 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 3 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 3 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 3 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 3 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 4 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 4 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 4 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 4 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 4 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 4 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 4 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 4 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 5 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 5 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 5 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 5 days Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 5 days PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 5 days Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 5 days Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 6 days Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 6 days OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 6 days UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 6 days Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 6 days Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 6 days BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 6 days Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 6 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 7 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 7 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 7 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 7 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 7 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen

Breaking News:

Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market

Alt Text

Russia Aims To Dominate Middle East Energy

Russian energy firms appear to…

Alt Text

The Qatar Blockade Could Cause A Regional Recession

The Gulf’s blockade against Qatar…

Alt Text

Trump’s China Trip To Reap Billions In Energy Deals

U.S. President Donald Trump is…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Crackdown Was A “Classic Head Fake” For Oil Prices

By ZeroHedge - Nov 06, 2017, 1:00 PM CST Barrels

Overnight, following the recent Saudi turmoil, prices in the crude complex jumped to the highest levels in over two years, amid speculation that Saudi Arabia is more likely to back output curbs following this weekend’s crackdown by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. "It creates some hope that the current policy by the Saudis will be continued after March,” said ABN Amro senior energy economist Hans van Cleef. "We’re still in the longer-term upswing, the uptrend is still intact", and indeed Dec. WTI rose +31c to $55.95/bbl after earlier touching $56.28, the highest since July 2015, while Jan. Brent was also up +35c to $62.42, after rising to $62.90, highest since June 2015

And yet not everyone believes that the recent chaos in Saudi Arabia is a bullish catalyst for oil: taking his usual contrarian stance, Bloomberg commentator and ex-Lehman trader Mark Cudmore writes that what happened is "largely irrelevant" for oil prices and the resultant oil price spike has "the look of a classic head fake and may mark the final push higher before a correction."

Attacking the key point underscored by oil bulls, Cudmore says that "an extension of OPEC supply cuts is fully expected by the market, and the weekend changed nothing on that front" meanwhile "oil prices are still dominated by the overhang of potential supply that can come online so easily from U.S. shale fields. The rig count may have been dropping recently, but it remains 62 percent above the level of a year ago. And, crucially, U.S. production is near the highest in more than two years, according to the Energy Information Administration."

Furthermore, Cudmore is confident that what is taking place with oil is "narrative drift" and goal seeking to justify a bullish bias as "there’s been a preponderance of bullish oil notes during the past week. Drawdowns in global inventories are getting investors excited, especially since crude trades at the highest levels in more than two years. But stockpiles are still very large historically and it’s the elevated price which makes oil look so vulnerable." Meanwhile, positions are at an extreme, with "long positions are the most stretched since March according to Friday’s CFTC data" while "Less talked about news from the weekend was Mexico announcing the largest onshore oil discovery in 15 years. That’s only going to impact supply in the long-term, but it may remind traders that the overall macro dynamics of the oil market haven’t changed -- not least from some domestic political news in Saudi Arabia." Related: The Boy Genius Tackling Energy’s Toughest Problem

In short: Cudmore is happy to take this opportunity to reset short positions not only because the current oil price spike will send US production into overdrive but because "demand growth will continue to be undermined by innovation in other energy fields, while technology keeps reducing the cost of extraction and production. Those factors are both very long-term but a potentially misunderstood news- driven spike may be a good time to focus on them again."

Incidentally, Cudmore's note is precisely what the WSJ discussed overnight in "Saudi Crackdown Doesn’t Guarantee Aramco IPO – Or Higher Oil"

Mark Cudmore's full note below:

Oil Prices May Be in the Process of Topping Out: Macro View

Crude prices jumped at the open Monday on largely irrelevant news from Saudi Arabia. It’s got the look of a classic head fake and may mark the final push higher before a correction. 

The purge in Saudi Arabia is more of a domestic story. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was already perceived to be driving the country’s oil policy, so consolidation of his power shouldn’t result in any strategic shift.

An extension of OPEC supply cuts is fully expected by the market, and the weekend changed nothing on that front.

Oil prices are still dominated by the overhang of potential supply that can come online so easily from U.S. shale fields. The rig count may have been dropping recently, but it remains 62 percent above the level of a year ago. And, crucially, U.S. production is near the highest in more than two years, according to the Energy Information Administration.

There’s been a preponderance of bullish oil notes during the past week. Drawdowns in global inventories are getting investors excited, especially since crude trades at the highest levels in more than two years. But stockpiles are still very large historically and it’s the elevated price which makes oil look so vulnerable.

Related: The Geopolitical Implications Of Renewable Energy

Long positions are the most stretched since March according to Friday’s CFTC data.

Less talked about news from the weekend was Mexico announcing the largest onshore oil discovery in 15 years. That’s only going to impact supply in the long-term, but it may remind traders that the overall macro dynamics of the oil market haven’t changed -- not least from some domestic political news in Saudi Arabia.

Demand growth will continue to be undermined by innovation in other energy fields, while technology keeps reducing the cost of extraction and production. Those factors are both very long-term but a potentially misunderstood news- driven spike may be a good time to focus on them again.

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Geopolitical Implications Of Renewable Energy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • roger on November 06 2017 said:
    the price will drop back to below $50 soon. the fundamentals don't support such high price right now
  • Disgruntled on November 06 2017 said:
    I don't know if the zero guys are keeping up with the erroneous EIA production numbers for crude, but it's been demonstrated that they are overstating US production by 300,000 bopd as of the first of September. Their prediction of 9.9 mmbopd by the end of 2017 is laughable. The rig count is slowly declining and it appears that the horizontal guys have figured out that by restraining production and keeping it close to 9.2 mmbopd for the US, the price will recover and every $5/bbl gain in price is the equivalent of drilling several 2500 boepd wells for companies the size of CLR, EOG, PXD, etc. Pretty simple: you realize more revenue by holding still. And they better use the extra $$ to pay off debt!

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?
WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

 The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

The Oil Company That Lost $800 Billion In Shareholder Value

 Can $60 Oil Last?

Can $60 Oil Last?

 The Oil And Gas Industry Is Hiring Again

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Hiring Again

Most Commented

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com