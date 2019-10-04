Painfully Slow Growth Expected For Canada's Oil Sector

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.87 +0.42 +0.80%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.41 +0.70 +1.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.354 +0.025 +1.07%
Mars US 23 hours 52.75 -0.19 -0.36%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.96 -0.76 -1.29%
Urals 2 days 51.85 -2.60 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.16 -0.33 -0.56%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.83 +0.55 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.354 +0.025 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 57.34 -1.10 -1.88%
Murban 2 days 59.05 -1.44 -2.38%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.44 -0.22 -0.44%
Basra Light 2 days 61.35 +0.05 +0.08%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.16 -0.33 -0.56%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.16 -0.33 -0.56%
Girassol 2 days 59.74 -0.21 -0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 57.96 -0.76 -1.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.77 +0.12 +0.33%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 37.95 -0.89 -2.29%
Canadian Condensate 45 days 46.45 -0.19 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 35 days 52.85 -0.19 -0.36%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 47.80 -0.19 -0.40%
Peace Sour 22 hours 45.85 +0.06 +0.13%
Peace Sour 22 hours 45.85 +0.06 +0.13%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 47.90 +0.26 +0.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 51.45 -0.64 -1.23%
Central Alberta 22 hours 46.60 -0.19 -0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 55.49 -0.26 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
ANS West Coast 22 days 61.27 -0.34 -0.55%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.40 -0.19 -0.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.35 -0.19 -0.38%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.35 -0.19 -0.38%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Buena Vista 2 days 61.88 -0.19 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 7 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 11 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 14 minutes Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 47 mins Scientists and Climate Change
  • 3 hours Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 2 hours The Myth of Chinese and Indian Engineers
  • 4 hours Axis: Kremlin Hails Special Relationship With China Amid Missile System Cooperation
  • 16 hours It's the demand, Stupid
  • 15 hours Rick Perry to Resign as Energy Secretary
  • 20 hours MBS Interview: 60 Minutes Norah O'Donnel should have asked if Medical Bone Saw is Intel Agent's Standard Travel Gear
  • 7 hours Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 19 hours Activists Daub Louvre's Pyramid With Molasses In Anti-Total Protest
  • 23 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 19 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 1 day Taiwan, another Chinese comedy
  • 1 day ''I Love You China''

Breaking News:

Is Nigeria Finally Ready To Cut Oil Production?

Alt Text

Are Oil Traders Already Looking Beyond The Saudi Oil Crisis?

After a wild week in…

Alt Text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

Markets are on edge following…

Alt Text

Endemic Corruption Is Suffocating Iraq’s Oil Boom

Last week saw yet another…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Painfully Slow Growth Expected For Canada's Oil Sector

By Editorial Dept - Oct 04, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
China oil port

Market Movers

• Russian oil production dipped in September to 11.24 million bpd, down from 11.29 million bpd--a figure that is still above its agreed upon quota that it forged together with OPEC and its other allies of 11.18 million bpd. September’s production fails to live up to Moscow’s insistence earlier this month that it would be in full compliance with the quota through the end of September.

• The EIA is predicting that Canadian oil production will spike between 2040 and 2050, after a painful stretch of slow-going between now and 2040. Canadian oil and condensate production is expected to grow from 4.1 million bpd in 2019 to 6.1 million bpd in 2040 and 9.6 million bpd in 2050 on the back of oilsands development as global resources begin to deplete, raising the price of oil and consequently allowing Canada to profitably increase production of oilsands. The EIA also expects Canada to continue its sizable natural gas production, increasing 20% by 2050 to reach 6.8 tcf.

Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions

• ConocoPhillips has finalized the sale of its North Sea assets to Chrysaor for $2.675 billion. The deal includes operatorship of the Greater Britannia Area and J-Area in the Central North Sea and a 7.5% stake in the BP-operated Clair field. The assets produced 72,000 boed last year. The acquisition makes Chrysaor the biggest producer in the region this year. The expected production of the company for the next year is between 180,000 to 190,000 boed.

• ADNOC is looking to sell a $5 billion minority stake in its $15 billion natural gas pipeline infrastructure. It has sent information on the assets to potential bidders, with an agreement expected to be reached in H1 2020. Interested parties will likely include infrastructure funds and private equity firms. The deal is expected to fulfill some of the UAE’s appetite for fresh cash. In a possibly related development, ADNOC is looking to invest $5 billion in an oil refinery project in Pakistan that should begin by the end of 2019.

• Indian oil and gas major ONGC will invest $1.83 billion to ramp up production in the north-eastern state of Assam. ONGC will drill more than 220 oil and gas wells across the state over the next five years. The investment in drilling is designed to help India reduce its oil imports by 10% by 2022. The move to increase its own oil production capacity is critical to India who is one of the largest oil importers in the world and as such, is exposed to the risk of volatile oil prices as well as sanctions, which India has experienced since the sanctions were levied on Iran.

• French Total has signed a cooperation agreement with German cleantech company Sunfire to produce hydrogen fuels at the Leuna refinery in Germany, where Total is the majority shareholder. Production is expected to start in 2021, generating 500 tons of green methanol in the first three years.

• Norway’s Equinor has agreed to sell a 25% stake in Germany’s Arkona offshore wind farm for around $550 million to Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners. The Norwegian company will retain a 25% share in the wind farm, alongside RWE Renewables, which will own the remaining 50%.

Discovery & Development

• Occidental (NYSE:OXY) has started up its first solar facility, which will power an enhanced oil recovery field operation in the Permian with its 120-acre Goldsmith field solar facility and 174,000 photovoltaic panels that provide 16MW of energy--enough to power all of the operations at Goldsmith. Its subsidiary, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, has signed a purchase agreement for 109 MW of solar energy beginning in 2021.

• Russia’s Rosneft has announced a discovery with its first prospecting and appraisal well on the Vostochno-Pribrezhny license block offshore Sakhalin Island. Early analysis suggests a resource of up to 2 MM metric tons of oil. Last month, the company said it would build its own LNG plant in the Pacific port of De Kastri to supply gas to Japan.

Legal, Regulatory Alerts

• The newly passed Washington state crude-by-rail law is forcing Phillips 66 to significantly cut shipments of Bakken crude to its Ferndale Refinery. The company claims to have drastically reduced the scheduled deliveries of crude oil to be unloaded at the Ferndale Refinery rail rack for the remainder of the year, including a 30-day period when no barrels of crude oil will be unloaded at the crude oil rail facility. Phillips 66, which operates a 121,000 b/d refinery in Ferndale, Washington, said that because of the restrictions under the law, its off-loadings since the law went into effect in July have dropped dramatically. The state of North Dakota is preparing to file a federal lawsuit against Washington state.

• East Timor authorities have launched a licensing round for 11 offshore and seven onshore exploration blocks following some closure on its dispute with Australia over the sea borders and earnings from nearby oil and gas claims. Under a July settlement with Australia, East Timor will get a bigger share of the Greater Sunrise oil and gas fields.

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

• Rosneft has decided to use euros for all of its new oil and oil product export contracts including LPG going forward in an attempt to ditch the dollar to insulate itself from additional US sanctions. The US has threatened to slap sanctions on Rosneft for its continued dealings with Venezuela in the form of accepting crude oil from Venezuela and reselling it to India, which is unwilling to purchase Venezuelan crude directly.

Venezuela’s crude oil exports rose in September from August lows, reaching 845,000 bpd. Most of the increase went to Cuba, but a handful of those increased exports were finally released cargoes that had been sitting off the coast since sanctions were first levied. The minor increase in exports of less than 100,000 bpd was still not enough to change the state of Venezuela affairs--it is still sitting on a mountain of crude oil inventory with no means of exporting it all thanks to the sanctions that are keeping shippers skittish. With inventories spilling over, Venezuela is having to further curb its production and blending operations, which will cause its oil industry to spiral further. Still, Cuba is expected to continue to import Venezuelan oil for a song and in exchange for goods and services that it provides to Venezuela. Without Venezuela, Cuba would need to spend $5.2 million each day to import the oil it needs from elsewhere. Aside from Cuba, another support for Venezuela’s oil industry is Rosneft, who continues to take shipments of Venezuelan oil before selling it onto India to avoid sanctions--ostensibly as a repayment of interest on loans that Rosneft extended to Venezuela. This practice has not drawn the ire of the US, unlike other Venezuelan oil shipments. Rosneft is in part owned by BP and Qatar, so any sanctions violation would impact these entities as well.

• Russia is gearing up to help Cuba to develop its oil and gas resources to promote energy security in the wake of a looming fuel crisis in the country. Cuba relies heavily on neighboring Venezuela for its crude oil, which it purchases at an unknown discount rate and through bartering of goods and services. Russian Prime Minister Medvedev is in Havana this week to discuss cooperation on many fronts.

• Following the attacks on Saudi Aramco that temporarily took offline almost 6 million bpd, critics of the Saudi Crown Prince (MBS) have become emboldened. Sources have suggested that some members of the 10,000-strong Al Saud family, as well as some in the business elite circle, have been critical of the Crown Prince’s leadership style, with some expressing concern at his inability to anticipate and prevent the attacks on oil facilities, and other critical of his hardline stance on Iran in the wake of the attacks. For now, MBS’ power is still fairly secure, although as the UAE bows out of the mess in Yemen, leaving Saudi Arabia holding the bag, suggests that Saudi Arabia’s influence in the region stable may be waning. What MBS needs now is a successful IPO for Aramco to fund Vision 2030. MBS is working in the background to solicit a strong base of investors for the IPO, and is stubbornly stuck on the $2 trillion valuation, which is now even less likely.

• Greek Cypriot authorities awarded exploration rights to Eni and Total on September 18th, and Turkey is now responding by sending another drillship to the disputed waters, with a new round of drilling scheduled to start on October 7, according to Turkish authorities. The drillship, the Yavuz, is planning to drill a new well, Guzelyurt-1. This same drillship has been deployed earlier in June to Cyprus, but was withdrawn the day before the Eni and Total deal and returned to the Turkish port of Tasucu.

• Security forces in Baghdad have fired live rounds at civilians protesting against high unemployment, poor services, and corruption. At least 20 people have been killed since Tuesday in clashes with security forces in Baghdad and other cities. On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi declared a curfew as protesters demand his ouster. Protests have raised the prospect of further instability in a key oil-producing country in the Middle East. There is no sign that Iraq’s massive oil operations in the south in and around Basra have been affected. Protesters have accused government forces of using disproportionate violence in Baghdad and the southern cities of Nassiriya, Amara, and Basra where demands for services and reforms have been met with sustained force.

• Unrest is intensifying in Ecuador, with President Moreno declaring a state of emergency as protestors rail against the end of decades-long fuel subsidies in clashes with police. The subsidies, deeply entrenched and in place for 40 years, were stopped in an effort to boost the economy, causing the worst unrest in the country in years. Ecuador also announced that it was quitting OPEC as of January 2020, as the production quotas are no longer tenable given the economic situation in the country.



Previous Post

Endemic Corruption Is Suffocating Iraq’s Oil Boom
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?

Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?
$300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

$300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

 Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

Trump’s Latest Trade War Move Sends Oil Tanking

 A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

China’s Renewable Boom Hits The Wall

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com