RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

Putin The Peacemaker? Russia Aims To Calm Middle East Tensions

By RFE/RL staff - Oct 14, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Riyadh

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Saudi Arabia on October 14 amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf and is expected to ink oil agreements, according to statements on the Kremlin’s website.

His visit comes as Moscow has failed to meet its 3-percent-growth goal for gross domestic product amid stinging Western sanctions.

Oil will be “the main topic of discussion” between Putin and Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, political analyst Fyodor Lukyanov told AFP.

Russia has worked closely with the 24-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), led by Saudi Arabia, to raise oil prices by restricting supply after a global price downturn in 2014 adversely affected Russia’s economy.

Russia isn’t an OPEC member, but the group’s current agreement will expire next spring.

Ahead of his visit, Putin gave an interview jointly to Al-Arabiya, Sky News Arabia, and RT Arabic during which he touted his good relations with the Saudi king and prince.

King Salman made his first visit to Russia in 2017 and a year later Putin publicly shook the hand of the prince when he was facing criticism after the assassination of Turkish journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a summit of the Group of 20 industrialized countries.

Political analyst Lukyanov said Putin might use his influence to defuse rising tension between Tehran and Riyadh after crucial Saudi oil facilities were struck by projectiles last month in an attack for which Iran was blamed.

The Kremlin leader is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates on October 15.

By RFE/RL

